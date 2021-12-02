At the first meeting of the mascot transition committees on Nov. 30, a joint session of the Centennial Middle School and Montrose High School sub-committees discussed what makes a mascot and the road ahead.
“You’re going to change the culture of what we’re seeing for both schools, at Centennial and Montrose High School, and it’s going to last for a long time. What you set (as) a precedent now is going to last over 100 years,” Tom West, the school board member directly involved with the mascot swaps, told the group.
Community members, from grandparents to students, comprise the committees, which are chaired by the principals of the schools. Two indigenous people, both affiliated with the district, are serving on the MHS sub-committee.
The Centennial committee is half the size of the Montrose group. All of the people who applied for the Centennial sub-committee could serve, but only half of the applicants to the MHS committee were selected for the sake of swiftly accomplishing the task at hand.
The committee’s “homework” for the next meeting is to solicit ideas from others around Montrose for viable replacements for the Indians and Braves.
“I don’t know about you, but as soon as my sons found out about this, I got calls at one o’clock, two o’clock in the morning saying, ‘Hey, I got an idea,’” West said.
If people in the community do not know any committee members but would like to share their ideas for a new mascot, they can email either the principals or Matt Jenkins, the district’s public information officer, directly.
At the meeting, the committees first discussed in small groups then put on sticky notes and shared with the wider group attributes of what the mascot should represent, before consolidating into three main categories: Geographic and community unity, personal characteristics and values, and marketability.
Some members of the group said that the mascot should represent Western Colorado and connect the past mascot with the new one. The mascot should also represent valuable attributes that students can look up to, such as courage, bravery and integrity. Finally, the group agreed that the mascot should be “cool” and marketable to students and community members.
While district officials had originally hoped that the sub-committees would have recommendations ready for the Dec. 14 meeting of the school board, which will give final approval on the mascot change, the new mascot will be a topic at the January or February board meeting.
“Take your time and let’s do it right,” West said.
At the next meetings scheduled in two weeks, the committees will take feedback from community members and attempt to narrow down what to pick for the new mascots.
One topic that will be discussed at the Montrose High School meeting on Dec. 14 is whether or not to keep the current MHS logo, which is a red circle with the letter M in the middle and two feathers to the side.
Thom Miller, a member of the MHS subcommittee, raised concern that the logo may be considered a Native American mascot.
On the other hand, MHS Principal Jim Barnhill said that he wasn’t as preoccupied about replacing the logo. He said it could bridge the old mascot with the new mascot and added that replacing all of the insignias with the current logo would raise costs significantly.
A representative from the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, which is overseeing the implementation of the law banning Native American mascots that Governor Polis signed over the summer, did not respond to a request for clarification if the current logo qualifies as a Native American mascot by press time.
The district is in the process of applying for a competitive grant from the state, but an external funding source is not guaranteed.
To share your idea for a mascot with district officials, contact MCSD Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins (thomas.jenkins@mcsd.org), MHS Principal Jim Barnhill (james.barnhill@mcsd.org) or Centennial Principal Joe Simo (joseph.simo@mcsd.org).
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.