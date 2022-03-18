To bring in the new Red Hawks mascot, a transition celebration is planned for the afternoon of April 27 at Montrose High School. The new logo for the Red Hawks mascot will be officially unveiled, district spokesperson Matt Jenkins said.
While the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs has not yet removed the Red Hawks from the list of schools violating the law banning Native American mascots, district officials will be submitting additional documentation ahead of the next CCIA board meeting and are hoping the new mascot will be officially condoned.
The event in April will be open to the public.
The family of the late Ted Matta, a beloved teacher and coach who painted the Indian mural in the cafeteria, will be presented with a high-quality print of the artwork as well as the adjacent plaque.
The banner on the Jim Kerschner Press Box on the football field, which includes the Indians logo, will be given to his surviving family.
The district is in conversation with the family of Lloyd McMillan about future plans for the large stone outside of the namesake gym that features Indians designs. The individuals will be honored at the April event.
Indians-related regalia, such as uniforms and apparel, will be auctioned off. Proceeds will contribute to the fund for replacing the Indians mascot, for which the district is paying.
