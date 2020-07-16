Mask Up: Polis issues statewide mask mandate Thursday

Gov. Jared Polis announced a statewide mask requirement for public indoor spaces during a Thursday news conference, joining various other governors who ordered people to wear masks in public spaces in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Across the state, Coloradans and tourists will be required to wear masks in public under the new statewide mask mandate, which is effective at midnight on July 17. Colorado will join around 20 other states requiring people to wear masks in some capacity.
Polis’ mandate comes on the heels of the state reporting a total of 38,155 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. The state has seen a 46% influx in its 7-day average of new cases since Wednesday as compared to the previous week.
It also comes a week after Polis said a statewide mask mandate was not enforceable as he did not want to infringe on people’s liberty. During the conference, Polis shared what changed his mind about a mask mandate.
“The two areas that convinced me that this would work is looking at the impact that mask ordinances have had on increasing mask wearing by 15% over areas that have not had those ordinances,” he said. “I’m confident the state requirement will increase mask wearing in our state.”
The second data point that impacted Polis’ decision was the deterioration of the state as virus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.
He is confident this new order will increase mask wearing in Colorado.
Polis said this new state mandate presents a clear message to Coloradans and visitors about the importance of wearing a mask in this fight against the novel coronavirus. He also said this is the least costly and simplest intervention the state can do to combat the spread.
“It would be inexcusable, in my mind, to even be talking about closing down businesses or limiting commerce if you haven’t even instituted a mask wearing requirement for Coloradans.”
During the press conference, Polis said, “We’re really interconnected and it’s important to approach this virus in an interconnected way. We are united using data and science.”
State epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said data on the number of weekly cases and percent change indicate an upward trend in coronavirus cases since June 14, with an acceleration in case numbers since the last week of June.
“What you’ll see is that the growth in our cases has increased,” Herlihy said. “We’ve seen an acceleration from the last week in June through the first week of July and we’re concerned that this trend is going to continue in the state.”
A model of observed hospitalizations in the state presented three trajectory predictions based upon trends during different phases of Colorado’s Stay-At-Home and Safer-At-Home orders. The red line trajectory reflects the growth rate during the Stay-At-Home phase and early in the Safer-At-Home phase. Throughout the Safer-At-Home phase, the state’s observed hospitalizations began to level out as indicated by the turquoise line. The orange line indicates a rapid acceleration of hospitalizations in the state.
State health professionals measure the R-value (reproductive number) of the virus, which continues to trend upward. In late May and early June, the R-value was 0.53, rose to 1.08 in June and is estimated around 1.6 and 1.8.
Along with a change in the R-value, Colorado coronavirus cases have been increasing among middle age adults (40-64 years) and young adults (20-39 years). There has also been a recent increase in infection in children (zero to 19 years). Hospitalizations in adults 40 years and older are the majority of patients being treated and the number of people 65 and older being hospitalized is increasing.
State officials noted the risks, including out-of-state visitors, contributing to the spread of the virus in the state, but Herlihy said, “Given the trends that we’re seeing, we don’t believe that chance alone is explaining the findings that we’re seeing.”
Throughout the novel coronavirus, Polis said state officials have been successful in navigating the national market to secure personal protective equipment (PPE), which will afford the state the opportunity to support school districts.
“We want to get that PPE out, at least some of it, to support our school districts,” Polis said. “We have enough medical-grade masks that we will be able to send medical grade masks to school districts.”
The state will be able to provide one mask per week for teachers and staff who engage with students as it supports schools as they navigate the upcoming academic year.
“The state will be a partner in helping school districts have the personal protection they need to keep staff and students safe in whatever environment that looks like,” he said.
Montrose County School District Superintendent Carrie Stephenson shared her appreciation for the state’s support.
“Montrose County School District welcomes any and all resources from the State of Colorado,” Stephenson said. “Our hope is that community members will respond to the invitations we send on Monday, July 20, and get involved in providing input for our Return-to-Learn plans. Masks and PPE use will be among the many important plan details about which our community can provide input.”
Delta County Superintendent Caryn Gibson also appreciated the state’s efforts.
“We just heard at noontime that he may provide medical-grade masks,” Gibson said. “If masks are required, we are appreciative of the financial relief of the state providing masks.”
The state’s mask mandate is meant to compliment the public’s effort to continue social distancing practices and avoiding large gatherings.
“We must take it seriously or it will deteriorate as it has in other states,” Polis said. “There will be a vaccine or cure, but in the meantime, we have to live in a way that is sustainable from a social perspective, from a health perspective, a psychological perspective, an economic perspective and we are not currently living that way.
