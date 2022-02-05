Maslow Academy of Applied Learning is expanding with a new site at the Flex Buildings within Colorado Outdoors.
Maslow, an early childhood center located at 120 N. Hillcrest Dr., will move into approximately 6,000-square feet of space, which encompasses two units, and add up to 70 new child care spots.
The site will be called Bright Beginnings at Colorado Outdoors — the title Bright Beginnings has a stake in the center’s origins and is the name of a separate program within the school.
The center will be located at the south end of the south building and is expected to open this summer. It will feature an infant room, two toddler rooms and two preschool rooms.
The center will also have ample outdoor play space such as an infant toddler playground on the south side of the building and preschool playground on the backside, and a full kitchen to serve breakfast and lunch.
Operations at Maslow’s current facility will run concurrently with the new site.
Maslow Academy Executive Director Chrissy Simmons told the Montrose Daily Press that the center will hire an additional 20 to 24 full-time and part-time positions, which will consist of early childhood qualified teachers, infant toddler teachers, teacher assistants, substitute teachers, kitchen staff and receptionist.
The site will serve infants and kids ranging from six-weeks to five years old. Tuition rates are expected to remain similar to rates at the current site.
“The new center at Colorado Outdoors allows us to add capacity and support more Montrose families,” Simmons said.
The team at Maslow had been exploring expansion opportunities since before the pandemic, Simmons said. Plans were halted around the start of the pandemic, which exacerbated the child care shortage in Montrose and reaffirmed the need for more options.
“We need spaces for children,” Simmon said. “People need to work and there’s not enough child care, infant toddler care or preschool care available for them.”
Maslow has partnered with the Montrose Community Foundation, Montrose Urban Renewal Authority, the Buell Foundation, Bacon Family Foundation and the City of Montrose on the project, which has an estimated cost of around $1 million for the interior build and playgrounds, Maslow Academy Grant and Fundraising Manager Lori Sharp said.
“It is great to see Maslow expanding,” said Mayor Doug Glaspell in a news release. “It just goes to show what a good idea, great service, hard work and dedication to a business will do to make it successful.”
Montrose public officials during meetings have expressed the need for more child care programs. In May 2021, Montrose County commissioners approved Daisy Bear Childcare and Preschool’s permit request to accept more children. During the meeting, commissioner Sue Hansen said, “we do need more child care.”
Montrose City Council member Barbara Bynum has been an outspoken advocate and proponent for additional childcare options in Montrose. She used child care services when her kids were younger so she could work.
“I understand how important child care is for families… Without enough child care spots, it really limits young families’ ability for parents to work,” Bynum said.
Montrose is classified as a “child care desert” with three times more children than licensed child care providers.
According to Root Policy Research, which conducted a child care survey assessment for the Uncompahgre Valley Alliance, a Montrose County affiliate of the Western Colorado Alliance, there are 9,241 children under 18 and 2,641 under six in the county.
“Opening up 70 new slots will help,” Bynum said. “It’s exciting and I know we are also seeing additional folks get licensed for child care as well. There’s lots of need and it’s exciting to see it met in a variety of ways.”
Simmons said the additional spots will give parents who want to return to work a chance to do so and could help the economy by attracting entrepreneurs, who seek equal education and child care, to the area.
Though the new site will have a capacity of up to 70 children, Maslow plans to conduct a gradual opening of the school over a six-month period to ensure quality care. Tours of the facility, to help assess development and social needs and fit, and sign-ups are expected to be available closer to the opening of the facility.
Colorado Outdoors Founder David Dragoo said the team expected to receive interest from early childhood centers for relocation and expansion opportunities and called Maslow a “great fit” for the campus.
“At public meetings, it’s a theme,” Dragoo said of the continuous discussion for more child care options. “I’m excited that we can at least help the issue and do it with a really high-quality provider in Maslow Academy.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press