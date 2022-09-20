The historic Montrose County courthouse has stood for more than a century and now is in line for a hefty chunk of federal funding to aid its floors-to-ceiling refurbishment.

It was fitting, then, that the same brotherhood whose members laid the building’s cornerstone in September 1922 returned on Tuesday to rededicate the stone a century later. The Grand Lodge of Masons in Colorado turned out to mark the anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone, with ranking members from across the state converging on the courthouse lawn to ceremoniously confirm the stone was set true and re-anoint it.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

