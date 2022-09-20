Montrose County Commissioner Keith Caddy, right, accepts a symbolic trowel from the Masons Tuesday, Sept. 21, when Masonic leaders from across Colorado rededicated the historic courthouse's cornerstone in honor of its 100 years. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
The Montrose County courthouse cornerstone remains level one century later, Masonic dignitaries ceremoniously confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 21. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
The historic Montrose County courthouse has stood for more than a century and now is in line for a hefty chunk of federal funding to aid its floors-to-ceiling refurbishment.
It was fitting, then, that the same brotherhood whose members laid the building’s cornerstone in September 1922 returned on Tuesday to rededicate the stone a century later. The Grand Lodge of Masons in Colorado turned out to mark the anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone, with ranking members from across the state converging on the courthouse lawn to ceremoniously confirm the stone was set true and re-anoint it.
“It is with great pleasure the Grand Lodge of Colorado accepts the invitation of Montrose Lodge No. 63 to rededicate this Masonic cornerstone,” Patrick Quigley, Grand Order of the Grand Lodge of Colorado, said.
“ … We do this to honor those who labor in the quarries of masonry and inspire those who continue the traditions that have been held in reverence by our past and present nations. While we are not laying a cornerstone today, we are gathered here today to acknowledge Montrose County Courthouse and this building, in the hopes that the work that has been performed here continues well into the next century.”
Brothers then displayed the three Great Lights of Masonry: a Bible, the square and a compass. After, others stood with the square, the level and the plumb, which are used to determine whether a cornerstone was laid correctly — and “more importantly, are symbolic to our own conduct,” Quigley said. Squaring speaks to morality; the level, to quality, and the plumb represents the rectitude of life and conduct.
Three other brothers stood with receptacles containing corn, wine and oil — corn, to nourish everyone; wine to symbolize the need to refresh body and spirit, and oil, to soothe wounds and further harmonious, brotherly love.
Under the guidance of Raymond Dunn Jr., Grand Worshipful Master of Masons in Colorado, Masonic dignitaries participating in the ceremony from across the state confirmed the courthouse stone is indeed level and plumb.
With flute music floating in the air, the Masons formally reconsecrated the cornerstone in accordance with their traditions. Then, with the audience joining in, they clapped in different directions.
“The past 100 years was very important in Montrose when we were a young county, and then we grew into a mature county. We want to keep going forward for another 100 years,” Montrose County Commissioner Keith Caddy said.
The rededication fits well with the current courthouse renovations and helps the county treasure its historic monuments, Commissioner Sue Hansen said.
Commissioner Roger Rash reminded those present that about $7.7 million in congressional earmarks is helping refurbish the building from the basement level to the top two stories, the latter of which are right now unusable. He thanked Caddy for pressing the county’s case in Washington, D.C., and Sen. John Hickenlooper for earmarking the funds.
“Without that money, this project would be really hard for us to pull off,” Rash said.
The building overhaul could begin later this year and conclude within two years after, he said.
“It will continue to be the jewel of Montrose County,” Rash said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
