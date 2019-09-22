When Mayfly Outdoors President David Dragoo decided to make Montrose his home, he also decided that the company will additionally give back to the community.
That’s been seen through the connect trails project as well as staff and family members serving on boards including Montrose Memorial Hospital and Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club.
“It’s become a place where you want to help because others have helped you,” Dragoo said.
That ideal was a catalyst for a recent award Mayfly Outdoors received.
It was named The Civic 50 Colorado honoree by CSR Solutions of Colorado, and Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. The award recognizes Mayfly as one of the state’s most community-minded companies.
This was determined by independently administered analytics from True Impact, a company specializing
in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value.
Mayfly and the other honorees were recognized during The Civic 50 Colorado Awards on Thursday at Infinity Park in Glendale.
“Because Montrose is so important to us , it’s nice to see that’s making the difference,” Dragoo said Friday. “But it’s also nice to know that people are telling you that you’re making a difference because you’re helping somebody else.”
He added he’s amazed that his local Western Slope company was selected, taking into account some of the honorees included Coors Brewing Company and Lockheed Martin.
“It’s nice to see even if you’re small that you can have a big impact,” Dragoo said.
“Colorado companies, like Mayfly, have invested significant resources in communities to build a strong, resilient, connected and healthy place for us all,” CSR representatives said in a press release.
One such community-minded project has helped pave the way for local outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy.
Mayfly partnered with the City of Montrose, Montrose Recreation District and other organizations on an ongoing project to restore and enhance nearly 1.5 miles of the Uncompahgre River. The endeavor includes the installation of nearly 2.25 miles of new river trails for families and outdoor enthusiasts, including over 40 acres of open space enhancement and wildlife preservation.
City officials have repeatedly said that this project has been crucial to kickstart future development in that area of Montrose.
Even earlier this week, organizations praised the work Mayfly has done for the city. Downtown Colorado Inc. Executive Director Katherine Correll said the company has helped create jobs, brought in investors and outdoor space and a walkable corridor that connects that part of Montrose to downtown.
This hasn’t been the only time Mayfly has been recognized statewide.
Mayfly is also a Certified B Corporation, a designation the company earned alongside businesses like Kleen Kanteen, Patagonia and Ben & Jerry’s. Certified B corporations pass more third-party analysis while committing to using business as a force for good.
Dragoo said these awards, especially the most recent one, have shown that Mayfly wants to help Montrose.
“It’s just being part of our DNA to be involved,” Dragoo said.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
