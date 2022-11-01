Jeff Wagner

Colorado Trout Unlimited Executive Director David Nickum (left) presents Mayfly CEO Jeff Wagner of Montrose with the Exemplary Industry Partner Award on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Glenwood Springs. (Courtesy photo/Colorado Trout Unlimited)

Mayfly Outdoors was recognized for its dedication to coldwater conservation.

The Montrose-based business, designated a Certified B Corporation earlier this year, accepted the Exemplary Industry Partner Award from Colorado Trout Unlimited on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Glenwood Springs.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?