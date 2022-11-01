Colorado Trout Unlimited Executive Director David Nickum (left) presents Mayfly CEO Jeff Wagner of Montrose with the Exemplary Industry Partner Award on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Glenwood Springs. (Courtesy photo/Colorado Trout Unlimited)
Mayfly Outdoors was recognized for its dedication to coldwater conservation.
The Montrose-based business, designated a Certified B Corporation earlier this year, accepted the Exemplary Industry Partner Award from Colorado Trout Unlimited on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Glenwood Springs.
According to a Colorado Trout Unlimited (CTU) press release, this award goes to an industry partner that shows dedication to CTU’s mission to work to conserve, protect and restore Colorado’s coldwater fisheries and their watersheds.
CTU noted Mayfly Outdoors’ work on their local Uncompahgre River projects, custom reels that give back to conservation programs including abandoned mine restoration, and Mayfly Outdoors’ long-term vision for sustainability and continued conservation partnerships.
“Mayfly has brought incredible vision and commitment to coldwater conservation as an integral part of their operations, and we are pleased to honor their efforts,” said CTU Executive Director David Nickum.
Jeff Wagner, CEO of Mayfly Outdoors accepted the award in person, remarked that “we’re very appreciative of this recognition and are excited to continue our support of what we see as necessary to support you, the angler, and the health of our rivers.”
Mayfly Outdoors brands include Abel Reels, Ross Reels and Airflo Fly Lines.
