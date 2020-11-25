Outdoor recreation is booming in Colorado.
According to the latest report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in 2019, there was more than $12.2 billion in economic impact stemming from outdoor recreation in Colorado, good for 3.1% of the state’s economy. In the industry, 149,140 people were employed.
Locally, that trend has carried over from 2019 and into 2020, according to Mayfly Outdoors Founder David Dragoo. (Mayfly Outdoors is the parent company for manufacturers Ross Reels, Abel Reels and Airflo.)
For Mayfly, the same store sales growth for next year is 40%, a good leading indicator in the right direction, Dragoo said. (Same store sales growth is dealers who placed an order last year and how much they’re either increasing or decreasing their orders for the coming year.)
“Not only was it good this summer, but our mom and pops expect it to be really good next year as well,” Dragoo said.
The latest figures show an exponential rise of the industry’s role in the local economy, though Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, which did a recap of the report, expects the 2020 figures to be even higher.
“I think COVID compressed it,” he said. “I think we were going at a pretty clip before but I think now it’s been a safe place for people. Instead of spending money on the wedding, or going to see grandma or doing other activities, people are trying out that thing that they’ve always wanted to do, whether it’s climbing a mountain, going fishing or riding a bike.
“The trajectory of the industry was already very good,” he added. “(The pandemic) just accelerated it.”
Both Airflo, which was acquired by Mayfly last year, and Ross Reels haven’t experienced a significant dip in manufacturing, though in April it “wasn’t going well,” Dragoo said. There was a substantial backlog in late spring, but the manufacturers have caught up, with orders steady all year.
“We’ve had one of the best years we’ve ever had,” Dragoo said. He admits it’s an odd year to introduce Airflo since it’s a “newer” brand, but expects a busy holiday season.
“They’re doing excellent,” Dragoo said, “... both companies are doing very well and we’re thankful and extremely busy,” said Dragoo, who added the acquisition of Airflo has been “very beneficial for each.”
Also, Colorado employees in the industry (149,140) benefitted exponentially, earning $6.4 billion, according to the report. This, too, translated to 2020 when Mayfly Outdoors, which employs just under 50 people, paid all employees during its six week layoff amid the shutdown, something known to be a struggle for businesses in other industries.
“When you work for a company that probably does think like that, it’s easier to come back to work,” Dragoo said. “You actually want to come back to work. I think that helps, but it’s the whole system of everybody working together to try to accomplish something, more than anything.”
Other outdoor industry brands in the region — Colorado Yurt, Scott Fly Rods and Whiting Farms in Delta — have been beneficiaries of people taking advantage of the outdoors during the pandemic, Dragoo said.
“From an economic development perspective, that’s good, and from an outdoor industry perspective, it gives our economy some diversification — it is a source of alternative income to agriculture and mining, and that’s good for the region,” he said.
The Montrose Water Sports Park at Riverbottom Park, with its abundance of recreation area, is an example of a local community taking advantage of outdoor recreation in close proximity, Dragoo said. The city, emphasizing the slogan “Stay here. Play everywhere,” showed their commitment to their vision with the Water Sports Park.
“The city’s done a good job with placemaking, and people want to work and live where they enjoy living, and that’s going to help long-term for everybody, not just the outdoor industry,” Dragoo said.
Initiatives focused on rural broadband in Montrose is another aspect to consider when regarding consumer interest in outdoor recreation. The fact that people can work from home, and experience local outdoor areas more frequently, has helped lead to the industry’s recent success.
“Montrose has high speed internet. It’s really been a game changer for them I think,” he added.
Though it’s impossible to predict what the forecast will look like post-COVID, matching monetary figures from 2019 (and likely 2020) in later years could prove difficult, though gains and any profitable raises would be stretched out over time rather than one fell swoop that’s experienced now, Dragoo said.
In terms of a ceiling and growth potential for the industry, Dragoo referenced the Great American Outdoors Act, passed in August and permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund, effectively restoring national parks and continuing opportunities for residents to take advantage of local areas.
“I think there is a limit, but I don’t foresee that ‘limit’ being limited by state, local and federal government because the places we use the products are so respected and protected,” he said.
The report stated winter activities in Colorado led the way nationally, contributing $1.7 billion to the state’s economy, and among all states, Colorado ranked in the top 10 (tied for 10th, with Nevada) of states that benefited most from the outdoor economy, of which is defined by activities that fall into three categories, according to the report: conventional activities (bicycling, boating, hiking and hunting); core activities (gardening and outdoor concerts); and supporting activities (travel, tourism and local trips).
The BEA calculated the economic output from outdoor recreation across all U.S. states to be $788 billion (gross output), which, according to the recap from the roundtable, exceeds the output from industries like mining, farming and ranching and chemical product manufacturing.
