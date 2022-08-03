The local outdoors business best known for its fly fishing equipment was recently recognized as one of the most community-minded companies internationally.
“We’ve really just focused on doing the work, so we were obviously happy but also we know we have a lot of work in front of us to continue what we’re doing and so it was great that they did it,” said David Dragoo, president of Mayfly Outdoors.
Mayfly ranks in the top 5% of all certified “B” Corporations (B Corps) globally within its company size (10-49 employees), as recognized by B Lab Global’s ‘2022 Best for the World’ annual award. The outdoors company was recognized within the awards’ “community” category, a first-time win for Mayfly.
The designation measures a business’ success in performance, accountability and transparency on factors including employee benefits, charitable giving and community contributions. To pass the assessment, a B-level corporation must achieve a score of 80 or above–Mayfly received an overall score of 81.9.
Headquartered in Montrose, the company aims to grow the city’s economy with new engineering and manufacturing jobs. It recently expanded into a new 41,000 square foot facility and employs nearly 130 people globally across California, Colorado and the United Kingdom.
Dragoo credits the achievement to the company’s role in Montrose’s river project, as well as pushing for more open space and public access.
“It’s really a shared vision for charitable giving and public lands and having strong and diverse communities,” Dragoo said of the designation. “I don’t think there’s any B Corps in Montrose and I wish there were more.”
In December 2018, the company finalized a land exchange agreement with the City of Montrose to preserve over 41 acres along the Uncompahgre River, donating over $800,000 in property back to the community.
The donation aimed to preserve wetlands, open space and riverway within city limits. It also paved the way for a city-led river improvement project in 2020 designed to stabilize riverbanks, restore a more natural stream system, improve aquatic and riparian habitats and improve river access and public fishing opportunities along the river.
“Montrose is really important to us, and our goal is to make it a better place,” said Dragoo in a company news release.
Mayfly is currently partnering with the Montrose community to “restore and enhance” nearly 1.5 miles of
the Uncompahgre river. The company also contributed to the recently completed Connect Trail, which includes over two miles of new walking trails and preservation of over 40 acres for open space and wildlife habitats.
While honored about the recognition, Dragoo is focused on continuing to promote conservation and better use of public lands and rivers.
“I think those are the big steps–open space and amenities that are free for people,” he said, highlighting the importance of free access to parks, trails and rivers. “I think the main takeaway (of B Corps) is to use business as a force for good.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
