Mayfly Outdoors began with just 17 employees when it first headquartered in Montrose in 2015. Now, a new CEO and president is overseeing the rapidly growing company that employs approximately 130 people across California, Colorado and the United Kingdom.
Jeff Wagner, formerly of VF Corporation for five years at brands Smartwool and Icebreaker, is a graduate of Colorado State University with both an MBA and undergraduate degree.
Wagner previously served as the general manager of R.L. Winston Rod Company in Twin Bridges, Montana and worked for over 14 years at Cabela’s in Sidney, Nebraska.
Wagner is a regular contributor to the fly fishing industry as a fly casting field editor for both Fly Fusion and Flyfisher magazines, and a Master Certified Fly Casting Instructor with the Fly Fishers International.
“It is a privilege to be joining an outstanding team and working for such iconic brands as Ross, Abel and Airflo. This position combines years of experience and fly fishing passion and I am looking forward to serving the business and community and helping each grow,” Wagner said, in a news release announcing his hire.
Mayfly Outdoors, best known for its fly fishing brands Abel, Ross Reels and Airflo, was recently designated a Certified B Corporation and is known for its conservation efforts throughout Montrose.
“We are very happy to welcome Jeff, his wife Kat, and his two daughters to Montrose,” said company founder David Dragoo. “Jeff brings a new level of expertise and leadership to our business, and we believe he will do a great job.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone