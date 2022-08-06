Mayfly Jeff Wagner

Local outdoors company Mayfly Outdoors is welcoming new CEO and President Jeff Wagner. (Submitted photo)

Staff Report

Mayfly Outdoors began with just 17 employees when it first headquartered in Montrose in 2015. Now, a new CEO and president is overseeing the rapidly growing company that employs approximately 130 people across California, Colorado and the United Kingdom.



