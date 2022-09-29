Mayfly’s manufacturing attracts Boebert’s notice

Mayfly Outdoors welcomed U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert recently, showcasing its Montrose-made fly-fishing equipment.
“We are always open to any elected official coming to see us,” Mayfly owner David Dragoo said. “We’re honored that they come.”
Mayfly, the parent company of Ross Reels, Abel Reels and Airflo, is headquartered in a 41,000 square-foot facility at the Colorado Outdoors development. Company-wide, it employs about 130 people, with approximately 55 of them located in Montrose.
“Mayfly Outdoors in Montrose is one of the premier manufacturers of fly-fishing equipment in the world,” Boebert said, in a press release provided Tuesday, Sept. 27. “I thoroughly enjoyed visiting with David and his team who have received many awards for their outstanding products in Abel, Ross Reels and Airflo.”
Mayfly last month was recognized with a B Lab Global’s “2022 Best for the World” award in the “community” category. It ranks in the top 5% of all certified “B” corporations globally within its company size.
A Boebert spokesman on Wednesday said the congresswoman had been eager to meet company staff, learn about Mayfly and hear about regulatory or other concerns from management and employees.
American-made products and manufacturing jobs are key components of the business, Dragoo said, adding there has been a big push into automation and the technology associated with it.
“I think it’s interesting for folks not familiar with it to come see our technology. It’s seeing stuff getting made. It’s interesting. We do it right here in Montrose,” he said.
