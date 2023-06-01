A man already suspected of assaulting two hospital security staff members was arrested May 31 on allegations he charged a young man and a group of boys with a knife and briefly caught one of the youths in a headlock.
Jeremiah Tomaske, 43, was held on suspicion of four counts of attempted first-degree assault, four counts of felony menacing and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse. He was also detained on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault over an alleged scuffle with hospital security on May 11.
Formal charges are pending.
Tomaske is accused of confronting an 18-year-old man as well as a group of three boys between the ages of 8 and 13 in La Raza Park on Wednesday evening.
The adult witness told Montrose Police Officer Nathan Irick he was in the park to play basketball with the three younger people when he saw Tomaske wandering around “talking crazy.”
Tomaske approached them and said he “ran the park,” Irick wrote in an arrest affidavit. When the adult in the group tried to reassure Tomaske, he allegedly accused them all of trying to “square up” against him, then pulled a knife.
Tomaske ran at one of the boys with the knife out, but fell and dropped it, only to pull another from under his pant leg, the affidavit alleges. The witnesses alleged Tomaske charged toward one of the boys and got him under his arm in a sort of chokehold; the boy slipped free.
The adult witness told Irick that Tomaske had stabbed the knife in their direction, and swung it back and forth in his hand. “(Adult) said Jeremiah had swung the knife at him as well, but that he had backed up and tried hitting him with a baseball bat,” the officer wrote, adding that all four complaining witnesses said Tomaske swung the knife at all of them at one point during the encounter, although he had been the most aggressive with just one of the youths.
The juveniles, in speaking with another officer, provided information similar to what the young adult said. According to the affidavit, they said Tomaske had a knife in one hand while he held one of them in the headlock; they also thought he’d been holding both knives at one point during the encounter.
They further said when Tomaske first encountered them, he was asking about a lighter and seemed to think the children had taken it.
Police ultimately recovered two knives (one of them a box cutter).
Tomaske, who had reportedly left the park on a bicycle after apologizing, was found at a nearby fast food restaurant and detained.
“People go to parks for a variety of reasons. They’re supposed to be a safe place for kids to play in people to recreate. It’s unfortunate the victims of this alleged crime had to go through what they went through,” Montrose Police Deputy Chief Matt Smith said Thursday. “People who go to parks should be safe. We’re all grateful nobody got hurt in this alleged incident.”
Tomaske’s bond was set at $10,000 cash-only after his advisement Thursday. He was also placed on a $5,000 cash-only bond on the hospital assault allegations.
According to his arrest affidavit in that case, Tomaske scuffled with security personnel at Montrose Regional Health on May 11, breaking a male security guard’s finger and pushing down a female security guard, who was bruised, scraped and had a small cut.
Tomaske had been a patient, but decided he wanted to leave, then became agitated when his nurse tried to get him to sign release forms.
The affidavit alleges Tomaske struggled with security, then ran down the stairs and drove away before police could respond.
Officer Connor Gibbs later reached Tomaske by telephone. Tomaske reportedly said he did not know what happened but that “they acted against me” and “I acted in my own free will. That’s all I know.” After saying he was in Grand Junction, Tomaske hung up and did not answer the next call.
Gibbs was on patrol May 31 and located Tomaske in the restaurant parking lot after the alleged encounter with the young people at La Raza Park. He detained Tomaske on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault on the May 11 matter.
Formal charges in both cases are due June 15.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone