A man already suspected of assaulting two hospital security staff members was arrested May 31 on allegations he charged a young man and a group of boys with a knife and briefly caught one of the youths in a headlock.

Jeremiah Tomaske, 43, was held on suspicion of four counts of attempted first-degree assault, four counts of felony menacing and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse. He was also detained on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault over an alleged scuffle with hospital security on May 11.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

