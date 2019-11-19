Montrose Mayor Dave Bowman disagreed with his fellow councilors over the appropriation of funds for the city’s 2020 budget during the city council’s Tuesday meeting.
The rest of the council said yes to the proposed budget, approving it, but Bowman voted no because city staff recommended moving about $670,000 from the public safety fund to the capital reserve fund. That money was originally moved to the public safety fund to fund needs within the Montrose Police Department in case a 0.58% public safety sales tax, ballot measure 2A, didn’t get voter approval.
Bowman said his issue stems from an Oct. 3 meeting in which the council promised not to move any money from the public safety fund in the 2020 budget.
“It was a budget that would meet our needs regardless of what happened,” Bowman said. “... (The money) should stay in public safety, and as it’s not, I cannot vote on this.”
Mayor Pro-Tem Barbara Bynum responded that those funds were proposed to be reallocated to capital improvements, where they originally were.
“When we met, it was decided if the public safety tax didn’t pass, we were going to fund a couple of things regardless,” Bynum said.
She added those funds would be used for police if the measure wasn’t passed by voters.
“We’re putting it where it was at the beginning of that day,” Bynum said.
City Councilor Roy Anderson also said this idea was put into place to counter the potential of 2A failing. But, he added, staff used previous data to predict the potential of either scenario.
“(We’re) moving forward with the best information that’s available,” he said. “And I personally have a lot of confidence in (city staff’s) abilities to make those projections.”
All councilors except Bowman voted Tuesday night to move that money back to its original fund.
The approved budget still appropriates all of the money collected from the public safety sales tax to the public safety fund, and it also allocates 44% of the city’s general fund to the public safety fund, as promised in the ballot language associated with the measure.
“This budget absolutely does what we asked for in the ballot issue,” said Councilor Judy Ann Files. “We’ve done exactly what we said we are going to do. … We’ve done everything that we can do to be true to the ballot issue.”
Also before the vote, Councilor Doug Glaspell, as well as Anderson and Bynum, thanked the staff and others for starting the 2020 budget process this past spring.
“I appreciate the effort and the time and all of the thought from my fellow councilors,” said Bynum.
