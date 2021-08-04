Montrose Center for the Arts’ featured artist for August is Natalie Heller.
Join MCA for the opening reception for Heller’s solo show, 5 — 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6.
Formerly from Wisconsin, but now a resident of Ridgway, Heller is fascinated with horses and the “Old West.” Her solo show is titled “A Midwesterner’s Dream,” and Heller is living her dream, immersing herself in the Western lifestyle and scenic vistas through her camera lens.
“My favorite photo shoots are being out on the ranches, absorbing every detail of work during branding season. The dust, the smoke, the smell of leather and the scent of sweat on the horses,” Heller said.
“I find myself leaning in to take the tight shots that convey the details in the chaps and spurs, their creases and textures, well-worn leather or a weathered face. With tight shots, the viewer’s eye is drawn to the details that typically may go unnoticed. Achieving in the printed image, what I saw through the lens, is greatly rewarding to me.”
MCA will also feature the John Rood Art Collection, courtesy of Roger Milway.
All of Rood’s paintings were purchased in England and done by respected artists, some of which were also members of the Royal Academy.
MCA is displaying 19 of these original pieces. The collection as it remains today consists of 63 paintings dating from 1834-1910. One can get an idea of what an art exhibition might have looked like in the middle to late 1800s.
This exhibition will be available to view in the Columbine Room for the month of August at MCA.
MCA is located at 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose.
