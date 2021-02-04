The Montrose Center for the Arts will be hosting Wine & Roses, a live piano concert performed by Nick Carozza at their art reception Friday, Feb. 5 from 5-7 p.m.
The event will also be opening the MCA multi-artist February art show.
The live concert will be limited to 30 guests in the studio’s gallery. Tickets are $20 each or $30 per couple.
Following the concert, guests can go to the Stone House to receive a special pre-made take out meal for $30.
Tickets and Stone House reservations can be made on the MCA website at www.mc4arts.com.
Guests can meet many of the artists and view their work during intermission. Masking and social distancing rules will be observed.
Carozza has extensive experience in piano performance, including jazz, classical, collaborative, and worship settings. He is also the principal oboist of the Valley Symphony Orchestra in Montrose. He also performs oboe/English horn in the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra and has been a guest soloist with the CMU String Orchestra. In addition to his orchestral playing, Carozza mentors young musicians with the Valley Youth Orchestra. He resides in Grand Junction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.