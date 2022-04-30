The white hair, says registered nurse Alice McBurney, “does me a lot of good.” Confident, compassionate, and knowledgeable — and 81 years of age (the white hair bit) – McBurney was recognized April 23 for her 60 years as a registered nurse.
She was a nominee for the Western Slope Nightingale Award along with nurses from Montrose, Delta, and Mesa counties. McBurney has been with HopeWest hospice for the past 17 years and steadily works in an on-call, as needed basis.
“There’s nothing else I’d rather do,” said McBurney during an interview last week at the Coffee Trader. “Most nurses are passionate about their work. I don’t think you can be a good nurse without it.” The timing of the honor is spot-on: National Nurses Week begins May 2 and most appreciate how nurses have been on the front lines of the COVID pandemic.
There were 18 nominees for the Nightingale Award. The recognition banquet was held at the Doubletree Hotel in Grand Junction. The other nominees were from education and management while McBurney was the nominee “still in the trenches” of nursing, she said. When McBurney was recognized, the ballroom erupted in a sustained roar of cheering, yahoos! and hands-over-the-head applause.
“The place just erupted,” said Kelly Thompson, program director at HopeWest in Montrose. “Alice just beamed at the recognition. She is one of those stand-out, reliable employees willing to do whatever is needed for the patient and the team providing care.”
Thompson and three other HopeWest staffers attended the event in support of their colleague, as did McBurney’s family – husband Ed, children Joseph and Carole, and grandchildren, Ryan, Samuel, and Hanson.
“I was totally shocked,” McBurney said of the recognition. “I had not expected it or imagined it.”
Education, marriage, growth
McBurney grew up in Ohio, Kentucky, and Florida. She received her Registered Nurse degree after three years of study at St. Petersburg Junior College.
It was not only the start of a long career, but it’s also where she met Edward McBurney. The had classes together, he was getting a degree in respiratory therapy. They have been married 61 years with previous residences in California, Arizona, and Las Vegas. He was associated with Montrose Memorial Hospital (Montrose Regional Health) and upon retirement, became a popular school bus driver for the county school district mostly known as “Mr. Ed.”
Alice McBurney spent the first half of her career working in critical care and intensive care units. In 1992, they were attending a conference on the Front Range when they decided to stop and have a look-see around Montrose. It became home and McBurney was first able to bring her critical care skills to Montrose-Delta Home Health where she worked for five years, then joining HopeWest.
In 2005, HopeWest had five to six RNs for 20-plus patients. Today, it is a large and growing non-profit ministry with 17 RNs, seven certified nursing assistants, social workers, support personnel and a chaplain. The average census is 75 with 19 more people in palliative care.
Julie Lowther is a registered nurse who worked with McBurney with the home health agency. She has been with HopeWest for 22 years. “Alice pays attention to the details. She can handle uncomfortable situations and takes great interest in the education of CNAs. She has become a great mentor for all of us,” said Lowther.
McBurney in 2004 led a Colorado-wide task force to raise certification standards for CNAs. “She is willing to speak up, challenge a premise. She maintains her integrity always.”
The HopeWest staff made the nomination and cited McBurney’s collaborative skills and commitment to resolving problems.
The Nightingale Award is recognized nationally. In Colorado, the honor is part of the Colorado Nurses Foundation. The foundation’s mission is improving health care for patients, raising professional standards for nursing, and providing scholarships for those seeking a career in nursing. It’s named after Florence Nightingale (1820-1910), an English nurse who’s considered the founder of modern nursing. Nightingale became famous for a couple of reasons: Her care of soldiers during the Crimean War and as a pioneer in the use of statistics to determine healthcare conclusions.
Finding the groove
While the pandemic compelled people to appreciate nurses even more, there was a rub. The issue of whether healthcare workers should be vaccinated or face dismissal roiled Montrose and everywhere else. Protests at MMH, elastic deadlines for compliance, threats of litigation. Most hospitals and care centers require influenza shots, hepatitis B, tetanus, and a tuberculosis testing. So why the resistance on this one?
“It was the aspect of having to get it. It was knowing the timeframe of typical vaccine trials to approvals,” said McBurney who explained how most vaccines require five years or more of testing and trials. “No one really knows the long-term effects these vaccines will have. There was a lot of mixed messaging, too.”
Faith-based exemptions provided relief or compounded worry, depending on point of view. Last December, MRH approved 160 exemptions during a staffing crisis. “People died from COVID in the hospital. Our environment (hospice care) is different. We’re small and respectful.” (HopeWest nurses are tested for COVID weekly these days after a long period of two tests per week.)
McBurney almost expects the term, “old school,” to be applied in an interview or in the sense of sharing her nursing experiences with peers. She’s “checked for barbs” in needles, has used glass syringes in the early days, and recalls how gloves were once recycled (sanitized).
Part of hospice care, she says, includes hugs and touch. The routine today is to “glove up” between each interaction.
McBurney laments, “with that, there’s already a barrier between patient and nurse.”
She notes how advanced hospice care has developed in recent years with new applications of pain management, medical therapies, wound care. “HopeWest does an incredible job with training. It’s thorough and it’s amazing.”
HopeWest nurses face the physical, spiritual, and existential issues with their patients. Family dynamics, too, are involved. “It’s sad to see families disrupted but eventually they come to terms with what’s ahead,” said McBurney.
McBurney admits she is asked, “aren’t you retired yet?” No, not really, comes the reply. “I semi-retired in 2016. I’m in good health. I might as well work.” She “splits days” with other support RNs at HopeWest. “I like having the time away, too. It gives me a chance to regroup then come in and work with team members with a fresh pair of eyes.”
One essential, she asserts in six decades of nursing is, “finding what works for you. Nursing is a wide spectrum of care and disciplines. Find the groove,” said McBurney.
HopeWest is McBurney’s groove. That white hair? It’s a comfort to patients and their families, a reminder of her experience and their trust.
“It’s where I want to end my career. It’s not easy work. But it’s rewarding and it meshes with the way I look at life, the total picture.”
Stephen Woody is a HopeWest volunteer and advisory board member.