McEwin sentenced to probation: School district ultimately will spend 'millions' fixing the damage caused by former IT director's embezzlement

A “reluctant” judge on Monday formally accepted the plea deal that sent Montrose County School District’s former IT director to jail for 60 days and put him on supervised probation for four years.
Although Robert “Steve” McEwin apologized, saying he had let down everyone with whom he had worked when he siphoned many thousands of dollars from the district for his own uses, District Judge Keri Yoder said his conduct was purposeful and done over a period of years.
“You don’t have an excuse when you steal from your employer,” Yoder said. When done so blatantly, McEwin’s crime — felony 4 theft of between $20,000 and $100,000 — usually merits prison, she added.
“This is a lot of lying, stone-cold sober,” the judge said, informing McEwin that that probation sentence offered through his plea deal was a gift.
McEwin was arrested in December of 2020, on the cusp of leaving town to move to Texas. He was fired that same day.
The school district and police determined he had made false expenditures and misused district credit cards to buy iTunes gift cards; plane tickets; hotel bookings and home improvement supplies over a roughly five-year span.
McEwin had been placed on leave that October and others who were assigned his duties became suspicious of certain expenditures, triggering an investigation.
In all, he was accused of bilking the school district of more than $200,000.
McEwin was later charged with felony theft and with using a forged academic record, in this case, by claiming a doctorate degree he did not have. Because he had represented himself as having a doctorate, the school district paid him more.
In August, McEwin pleaded guilty to the felony-4 theft charge and the forged record charge was dismissed.
His plea deal stipulated 60 days in jail, less two days of credit for the time he spent in jail between being arrested and posting bail. As well, he is to pay $280,000 in restitution to the school district.
McEwin was prepared to pay $185,000 on Monday, his attorney said.
Montrose County School District Superintendent Carrie Stephenson said after court she did not know where McEwin got the money to pay a hefty chunk of the restitution — he sold his home here and, according to his attorney, has a successful start-up business.
But the restitution won’t begin to touch the true cost of his crime, Stephenson said.
“It’s devastating. It will take us years and literally millions of dollars to correct what he’s done. It was far more devastating than just him stealing money. It went to the decisions that he made in order to be able to line his pocketbook that has left us in dire straits in our technology,” Stephenson said.
“The purchases that he made of equipment and different technology solutions that need to be repaired, fixed and replaced will take us millions of dollars to fix.”
During the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Burtis asked Yoder to accept the plea agreement. McEwin scored low on the risk scale and charted out as needing minimal supervision from probation officers. He lacked any need for substance abuse or other treatment, Burtis said, plus he had $185,000 ready to go for the required restitution.
“He is willing and able to participate and be successful on probation,” she said.
Prosecutors are OK with McEwin’s probation ultimately being transferred to Texas, she also said.
Burtis added, however, that McEwin should be ordered to complete useful public service. She asked for 48 hours of UPS.
Defense attorney Mark Rubinstein said that many times in cases like McEwin’s, people try to minimize their conduct and put the blame onto others. McEwin, however, “offers no excuses,” he said.
Instead, his client, who is “ashamed, saddened and remorseful,” offered explanations as to his state of mind. He was dealing with the deaths of his father and his wife during the period of the embezzlement.
“He self-imploded. He was greedy. … He knew he was going to get caught. He let down his coworkers,” Rubinstein said.
McEwin understands what he did to the community and his goal is to make sure the restitution is paid, the attorney also said. McEwin is making good money with his own start-up, added Rubinstein.
“I let a lot of people down,” McEwin said when it was his time to talk. “People who trusted me, who had confidence in me and who supported me when I lost my father and my wife. … I failed them.”
McEwin said he knows what he did will follow him for life and that his career in IT is over.
“I can’t take back what I’ve done, but I can take control of my future,” he said, explaining that he meant paying the money back.
“I’ve done this to myself.”
Yoder then spoke before imposing sentence.
“You were really conning a lot of people, even back to your application. It was false,” Yoder said, adding that McEwin went on a “total free-for-all on the public’s dime.”
She accepted the plea agreement, stating she did so “reluctantly,” in part because it seemed to her as if people of McEwin’s standing expect special treatment.
The judge accepted Burtis’ call for useful public service, but more than doubled the amount sought, imposing 100 hours.
“I think you should be giving back to the public somewhere,” Yoder said.
McEwin was remanded into custody to begin his jail term.
The outcome came as no surprise to the district, but Stephenson said she would like to see McEwin spend more time behind bars.
“It’s not a surprise that the plea deal was accepted. I am disappointed that he did not receive more jail time. This was a crime where he took money out of the hands of kids, essentially,” she said.
“I feel he ultimately should have received a stricter sentence, but I am glad that the district can now move forward and put this behind us.”
The school district took a long hard look at its processes and has made changes to ensure there won’t be a repeat of McEwin’s behavior, Stephenson also said.
“But that said, Mr. McEwin went to such great lengths to create fictitious receipts that it would have been difficult for anyone to figure that out. It was amazing the lengths that went to to cover this up.
“ … I wish he would have spent that much time on his job.”