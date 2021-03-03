The sound of students’ shuffling feet down the hallways between classes will echo through the middle and high school campuses in the coming two weeks after Montrose County School District announced Monday secondary schools will begin 100% in-person instruction.
Students enrolled for in-person hybrid learning will begin a transition to 100% in-person learning and instruction. Montrose High School (MHS) and Columbine Middle School (CMS) students will return Monday, March 8 and Olathe Middle/High School (OMHS) and Centennial Middle School (CtMS) students will return Monday, March 15 for in-person instruction, according to a district press release.
MCSD Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins said there are a couple reasons for welcoming back two campuses over the next two Mondays.
“Montrose High School has quarter examinations they’re finishing up because it’s the last week of the third quarter,” he said. “With the facilities situations at Olathe Middle/High School and Centennial Middle School, the 15th is more doable.”
Currently, CtMS is wrapping up its cohort instruction plan before making the transition to 100% in-person on March 15. Each student cohort will attend school in two-day segments through next week. Students will only report for instruction three days next week as Thursday, March 11 is a CtMS professional development day for staff and Friday the district is closed. Staff will have time Thursday to set up their classrooms at the remote sites before welcoming students back.
Currently, the district is undergoing an asbestos abatement evaluation at CtMS and OMHS. As such, the district is finalizing plans for alternative learning sites on those campuses with instruction scheduled to begin for all CtMS and OMHS students March 15.
“At both sites we’re working with community partners and we’re working hard to find alternate spaces that would be available to use as learning spaces,” Jenkins said. “We know that space can still be used at both Centennial and Olathe Middle/High School. There were portions of the building that were unaffected and won’t be processed by our environmental engineers and the state work we’re going to be doing on the facilities. That means we’ve needed to find ways to creatively use the remaining space or find additional space off campus that could be an alternative satellite site.”
All OMHS and CtMS students will return to 100% in-person learning on March 15.
Jenkins said the district will release further details about the alternative learning spaces likely today.
As middle and high school students prepare to return to campus, Jenkins noted that the cohort system will look differently than it did this past fall. In the fall, the cohorts were focused on allowing fewer people in physical spaces and social distancing between cohorts. Still, the district will remain cognizant of staff and student interactions, but it will become more challenging to maintain cohorts as stringently as they were before once everyone returns.
“We found that with the effective use of masks and face coverings with other adherence to mitigation strategies like staying home when you’re sick or symptomatic … we can reduce transmission and spread,” Jenkins said.
Students enrolled in distance learning may continue to receive instruction that way through the end of the semester.
“Local health conditions have improved throughout our region and schools such that the hybrid learning model is no longer presently necessary,” the district’s release states. “MCSD believes it is now possible to safely transition to more in-person secondary instruction and allow all middle and high school students access to classrooms and learning spaces five days a week.”
Citing a decline in positive COVID-19 cases and the decline in school cohort quarantines, the district noted the effectiveness of its mitigation strategies to keep students and staff safe and healthy.
Elementary schools operated under 100% in-person instruction throughout the academic year and now the district is confident with a decrease in transmission levels middle and high school students can return to the classroom full-time.
Despite the decrease in transmission, the district will continue to enforce its mitigation strategies, including masks, routine hand washing, and symptom screenings to avoid future school interruptions or closures.
“The benefits we’re getting from 100% in-person with students getting to interact with trusted adults and to see more of their peers and socialize and give them more access to physical resources and to foster relationships, that’s a good thing,” Jenkins said. “But at the same time, we have to be more cognizant of the risk of viral spread, so we have to make sure we’re wearing those masks, making sure we’re washing our hands frequently and make sure we’re staying home when we’re sick.”
Families will receive further instructions from their child’s school or they can review school-specific details on the school’s website or social media.
