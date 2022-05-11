Montrose students will now need to get parental permission before participating in any health education courses.
The Montrose County School District board voted 6-1 to add a requirement into official policy that requires parents opt their children into health instruction Wednesday night.
Existing policy allows parents to sign an opt-out form, but the change means that students will not be allowed to participate in health class unless their parents sign a form with two weeks’ notice.
Since 2018, sexual education has not been a part of the MCSD curriculum, said Dr. Jessica Beller, the district’s executive director of academic services.
The position for a health educator in MCSD was not refilled after the person in the position left, but Beller said that the district will be hiring for a new health teacher. She added that a committee will review health curriculum options next year.
Board President Sarah Fishering was the only school board member who voted against the new policy.
Fishering acknowledged that the policy would encourage more discussion between parents and children about what they’re learning in school, but she argued that the change could have “potentially quite extraordinary” public health implications.
Teen pregnancy rates in Montrose County have been steadily declining since 2007, when the rate peaked at 55 teen moms per 1,000 females between the ages of 15-19, according to data from the CDC.
In 2020, the rate in Montrose County had dropped to 21 per 1,000 female teens, which remains nearly double the statewide rate of 12.5.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if the decline that we’ve seen in teen pregnancy starts to move in the other direction in our district. And we will have to own that if it happens,” Fishering said.
Board Vice President Jeff Bachman expressed his support for the program, arguing that parents have the right to decide what their children learn in school.
“I think we do engage parents to make a decision one way or the other for their child — we’re not putting something in front of their child that they don’t want them to see, or even to learn,” Bachman said.
The discussion pivoted to the purview of public education. Board member Jacob Suppes questioned the extent to which the district can be held responsible for “every girl that gets pregnant and every boy that gets a girl pregnant.”
Fishering countered, saying that the most vulnerable students with disengaged parents will be the ones most likely to fall through the cracks: the parents who want to opt their children out of the curriculum already can.
“We’re put in the situation in public education on a regular basis where we have to make up for what’s not getting done elsewhere,” Fishering said. “This policy takes that off.”
The changes to the policy, which was originally adopted in 1996, include striking mentions of “comprehensive” and amending language about the new opt-in policy. But a phrase about the district’s responsibility from the original language remains in the document.
“While parents have the prime responsibility to assist their children in developing moral values, the district should support and supplement these efforts by offering students factual information and opportunities to discuss practical concerns, issues and attitudes inherent in family life and sexual behavior,” the policy reads.
During the school board race in November, a trio of candidates running as a “conservative” slate campaigned on contentious topics in the national political discourse, such as parental rights and critical race theory.
One of their goals was changing the sex-ed curriculum from an opt-out to opt-in format, according to a phamplet distributed during the campaign.
Two of the three slate candidates, Andrew Neal and Cortney Loyd, lost by five percentage points, while Dawn Schieldt lost to incumbent Eric Kelley by only 22 votes.
On Tuesday night, Kelley weighed both sides of the argument but concluded that parents and guardians should be forced to make a decision one way or the other.
At a candidate forum at the Circle 3 Cowboy Church in September sponsored by the Montrose County Republican Party, moderator and former party chair Spencer Hamner asked a question about whether “comprehensive sexual education” should be taught in MCSD.
Kelley shared that he and his wife attended one of his daughters’ heath classes in middle school and thought the content was age-appropriate.
“If Mom and Dad aren’t doing that job, are you going to wait till high school? I don’t know if that’s a good idea,” Kelley said in September. “So I think, as a community, we can come together and decide what’s appropriate to teach our children about their body. I don’t know why we’re so afraid of information sometimes.
“Parents need to get involved. But in my experience in the two years and the board, a very small amount of parents get involved.”
A 2019 bill, co-sponsored by Montrose State Sen. Don Coram, strengthened the standards for sexual education but allowed districts to chose whether or not to implement the new curriculum. (MCSD did not vote to opt in.)
Coram, who is currently running for Congress, has previously said that he signed on as a co-sponsor to amend the bill as it was originally written.
Although Board member Tom West floated tabling the topic for another time, the board voted after less than 20 minutes of discussion.
The board also passed changes to the “controversial materials” policy without discussion. Teachers will now be required to give two weeks’ notice to parents and provide an opt-out form.
The policy, which was first adopted in 1995, defines controversial topics as “problems, subjects or questions about which there are significant differences of opinion, and discussion of which generally create strong feelings among people” that are outside of the district’s approved curriculum.
A similar revision to a controversial materials policy was adopted by the Woodland Park school district, northwest of Colorado Springs, earlier this year.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.