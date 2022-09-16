Rainfall echoed throughout the Montrose County School District board room on Tuesday evening as Erik Westesen made his case for the unoccupied board seat that represents the Olathe community. The candidate highlighted his family history of educators in the district and his deep connection with the seat’s district.
Westesen is one of two interested candidates for the District F school board seat, left empty when Jeff Bachman resigned upon accepting a job opportunity that moved him out of the district.
If Westesen learned anything from his retired father and sister, both educators in MCSD, it’s to trust the teachers and staff to educate the kids.
“I think the school board’s…job is to bring the perspective of the community, to bring in the voices of the families who have kids in the schools,” Westesen told the board, adding that teachers, as well as administration and office staff, should be trusted to bring their formal education to their perspective positions.
In light of last year’s contentious school board election, COVID management and the controversy surrounding school districts nationally, Westesen’s decision to contend for a spot on the board came with some hesitation.
His only question posed to board members following the interview highlighted this concern: Was it as hard as it looked?
“I feel like education shouldn’t be something that gets politicized, but it does and I think that makes me hesitant,” he said candidly.
MCSD Board President Sarah Fishering was the first to respond, calling her time on the school board as one of her best experiences in life (aside from parenting). She said that school boards have become the target of more “aggressive debate and discussion,” but she’s encouraged to see more community engagement.
“They’re paying attention to what’s going on in their schools and school districts–that’s awesome,” said Fishering of the community. “But we do have to make sure that our guiding star is always what is best for the kids. If you get blindsided by the politics, you can easily forget about that.”
The remaining board members echoed Fishering’s sentiments, concluding that even through differing opinions and beliefs, their priority is to provide each student with an education.
The interview What are your reasons for wanting to be a member of the Board of Education?
Westesen cited a “unique” opportunity to connect with the community through his work at Tuxedo Corn and his ability to communicate with Spanish-speaking community members. Through these skills, he said, he’s grown closer to many Olathe-based farmworker families.
“I think our schools do a great job of reaching out and connecting with those bilingual or monolingual Spanish-(speaking) families, but I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to, maybe not represent them, but bring that connection. I think that’s something I can do that’s special,” the candidate told board members.
Do board members have a role in day to day operations of the district?
“I think the school board makes decisions that do affect the day-to-day operations, but I’ve never seen that it’s their job to march in every day,” Westesen said of a board member’s role.
What is your connection to Montrose County School District?
Westesen attended school and graduated from Olathe schools in his youth, and his daughter went on to attend elementary through second grade as well. The candidate also pointed out his close connections with several families in Olathe that have helped further familiarize him with district schools.
His work with Olathe Middle and High School Principal Scot Brown established an entrepreneurship camp for middle school students now in its second year.
What guidelines should be followed by board members regarding social media?
The candidate cited a background in public relations and a six-year stint for a digital marketing agency when responding to board members.
“I think you just have to be careful with all communication in general. As far as an organization goes, I think you have to let the school district control what communication goes out and when it goes out,” he said. “I’m not out to argue with anybody. I certainly don’t want to be posting anything that’s going to cause any trouble for the school district.”
What is your assessment of the current state of MCSD?
“The majority of what my assessment covers is really what I see in Olathe. Generally, I think our school district is very focused on the well-being of our students,” he said of the district. “I’m sure the district doesn’t make perfect decisions about everything and maybe hindsight will tell us we’ve missed something, but by and large, I think we’re putting kids first in most of our decisions, and that’s good.”
Editor’s note: Westesen listed district staff as his next priority when it comes to board responsibilities, citing Olathe district’s low attrition rate for teachers as an ongoing, positive outcome for MCSD.
“As far as those two priorities go, our students and our staff,” he said. “I would say our school district’s doing a pretty good job.”
Can you/should support a board decision you’re not in favor of?
For this question, Westesen leaned on his prior experience serving on a nonprofit board in Olathe.
“Sometimes group decision-making is hard and if you respect the organization, sometimes you’ve got to accept that you’re going to get out-voted and policy is going into place that you don’t love,” the candidate offered.
“For the most part, I think if you trust your fellow board members, I can support a board decision that I didn’t agree with. I think it’s important to do that, even when it’s hard.”
What is your understanding of how schools and school districts are funded?
Westesen’s understanding of school district funding is limited to property taxes and various grants allocated by the state, but said he is willing to learn more about the subject.
How should the board go about finding out and knowing what parents and taxpayers in our district are thinking?
The candidate listed surveys and focus groups as a good place to start when seeking constituents’ thoughts on a topic.
“You have nice quantitative data that tells you what everybody needs and wants, and that’s ideal, but it takes time, takes money and I know the school district already sends out surveys,” Westesen answered. “I think if you show up and meet people and listen, you can gain so much.”
He observed that any interaction is accompanied by the risk of biased opinions, which is why quantitative data offers an important balance.
“I think you cannot put enough (emphasis) on the value of real relationships with people in your school and your community.”
Editor’s note: The other candidate, name undisclosed, cited a personal emergency that prevented them from attending the scheduled interview. Board members voted to reschedule the interview for the next school board work session on Sept. 27. This interview has been edited for clarity.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.