School board

From left: Montrose County School District board members Jacob Suppes, Eric Kelley, Sarah Fishering, Jeff Bachman, Steve Bush, Tom West and Alice Murphy at the May 10, 2022 school board meeting at MCSD headquarters. 

 (Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)

Rainfall echoed throughout the Montrose County School District board room on Tuesday evening as Erik Westesen made his case for the unoccupied board seat that represents the Olathe community. The candidate highlighted his family history of educators in the district and his deep connection with the seat’s district.

Westesen is one of two interested candidates for the District F school board seat, left empty when Jeff Bachman resigned upon accepting a job opportunity that moved him out of the district.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

