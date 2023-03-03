MCSD boosts students with new career pathways program

Students received hands on construction trade experience at last year's Building Futures Construction Trade Fair. (Courtesy photo/John Steele)

To help prepare students for the workforce, Montrose County School District  is launching Career Pathways, one of the initiatives in the district's five-year strategic plan. 

The program includes 16 mapped out Career Pathways that will have courses offered through the MCSD high school campuses. Some of these pathways include agriculture, education, or media fields that students are interested in exploring. 



