MCSD boosts students with new career pathways program

To help prepare students for the workforce, Montrose County School District is launching Career Pathways, one of the initiatives in the district's five-year strategic plan.
The program includes 16 mapped out Career Pathways that will have courses offered through the MCSD high school campuses. Some of these pathways include agriculture, education, or media fields that students are interested in exploring.
“Now more than ever it is important for students to have a clear understanding of their options for life after high school and the pathways that exist to support them attaining their educational and career goals," said John Steele, MCSD postsecondary coordinator.
The school district recognizes that students begin exploring strengths and interests in middle school and may choose a career pathway before entering high school. By providing opportunities for students to pursue their interests early on, Career Pathways allows them to plan for their post-school journey before they have graduated.
“The Career Pathways Program will coordinate people, resources and programming options to provide students with early on-ramps to their chosen career pathway with the flexibility to change course at any point in their secondary education while also providing a clear ‘road map’ for how students may continue their path after graduation,” said Steele.
He clarified the program offers opportunities for those who wish to pursue military, technical or trade careers as much as those who desire to go to college or enter the workforce immediately after graduation.
The school district already offers multiple pathway elective courses and is on its way to expanding these electives in the next few years. Soon, MCSD will be publishing a Career Pathways Guide for students and their families that will outline all of these opportunities at Montrose and Olathe schools.
In June 2022, Montrose teamed up with Gunnison, Delta, and Ridgway school districts to form the Western Slope Schools Career Collaborative (WSSCC) and create a Rural Coaction Grant.
The grant allows students from Region 10 to participate with local post-secondary institutions to learn about construction trades, outdoor industry and tourism, as well as healthcare pathways.
“Through interdistrict collaboration we want to break down the geographic and economic barriers students face so they can graduate with the knowledge and skills needed to enter the local workforce and thrive,” said WSSCC Program Manager Leigh Nansel.
The WSSCC will be hosting its second annual Building Futures Construction Trade Fair on March 16 at Montrose County’s Friendship Hall (county fairgrounds), which will give tenth grade students firsthand experience with the construction career pathway.
Last year the event drew more than 400 MCSD students.
“It was an amazing experience for students that would not have been possible without the generous support of our local construction trades professionals who took valuable time out of their schedules to inspire a new generation of skilled trade professionals,” said Steele.
This year, more than 500 Montrose and Olathe students, along with students from Delta and Ridgway, are expected.
“The Building Futures event gives our students an excellent opportunity to learn about several different construction trades and perhaps even opens their eyes to a new future career pathway that they never thought about before this event,” said Jeremy Cheezum, MCSD career and college advisor.
Trailer Made Custom Trailers in Olathe, which will have a station at the Building Futures event, also supports ninth to 12th grade courses on construction. Olathe High School has had a four-year CTE Construction Trades program for years, but MHS will start this program in the 2023-2024 school year.
Steele explained that students will start with a Principles of Construction course where they will earn the OSHA 10 certification and the NCCER Core certification.
In fact, MCSD has just posted a job description for a Construction Trades teacher, which can be found on the employment section of the MCSD website.
“Trailer Made has been involved with CTE education programs all over the country for years now, and it is an exciting opportunity for our company to work with high school students in our community," said Damon DesChamp, GM of Trailer Made.
Trailer Made provides tiny house kits for school district students to build.
“Having some understanding of the trades will serve students to be an informed consumer in the future, at the least, and may provide a career path in which they utilize the tools of education in their future," said Dan Reardon, plans examiner and building official for Shums Coda Associates.
Shums Coda Associates is one of many local donors and sponsors that MCSD thanked. Steele said the Building Futures event would not be possible without them or Reardon.
“This is just the beginning," said MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson. "Montrose County School District is committed to continually expanding and diversifying our course offerings to ensure that every student has access to the resources and guidance they need to succeed in their chosen career path.”