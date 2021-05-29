While the pandemic has heightened mental health problems for many this past year, mental health issues are nothing new for students. With a growing need for mental and behavioral services, students often have a limited circle of resources when it comes to their mental well-being.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, one in five children and adolescents experience a mental health problem during their school years. Problems can include stress, anxiety, bullying, family problems, depression, learning disabilities, alcohol and substance abuse, and even more severe problems such as suicidal tendencies.
While not a mental health provider, Montrose County School District prioritizes the students’ social and emotional health, said MCSD Executive Director of Operations James Pavlich.
“We work closely with providers to help students in need,” said Pavlich of the district, adding that MCSD recently partnered with the Center for Mental Health to find full-time clinicians who can support students who can’t get help outside of school.
The two new councillors will join the school district’s initiative in providing counseling services and risk assessments for students in need. According to Pavlich, MCSD follows the Salem-Keizer System, a threat assessment model that the district’s suicide risk assessment process falls under.
Pavlich said the district organized a community team of mental health and crisis responders a couple of years ago, working closely with the Center for Mental Health, the Montrose Sheriff’s Office, Montrose Police Department, Hilltop Family Resource Center and the 7th Judicial District — all responders assessed the system and decided it was a good fit for Montrose, according to Pavlich.
The suicide risk assessment system is set up through two levels. The first level, dedicated as a first response, can be reached in a variety of ways. Anyone concerned about someone in Montrose (student or otherwise), can report through the district’s Safe2Tell 24/7 system.
Reports don’t have to be anonymous一concerned reporters can add in their name and contact information and can submit a concern via text, phone, online or on the app. Once a report is made, it goes directly to local dispatch centers who immediately share it with law enforcement.
Once the sheriff’s office receives the report, someone makes contact with the student immediately. The student’s school, administrators, the superintendent and Pavlich all receive the report once it’s made.
When the report hits the school’s desk, they turn to a level one assessment where they follow up with the family.
Pavlich said that students who confide in a teacher, counselor or trusted adult in the school also begin the process for a level one assessment.
“All adults in the building are mandatory reporters, so we’re going to report anything we hear,” said Pavlich, adding that staff are encouraged to refer any concern they may have about a student.
Parents can also call in a concern to the district, the school or an administrator.
“Ultimately, we want to support our students who are in crisis and the only way we can do that is if people tell us when they’re worried. We want to hear from the community, and from kids and staff,” Pavlich said. “It’s important for people to know that if you express a concern about a student, we’re going to follow up every time. One of our greatest jobs is to make sure we deliver your kid to you at the end of the day the same way they came to us.”
After a student’s family completes a level one suicide risk assessment with a school administrator and counselor, the school determines if the student needs to be moved through to a level two assessment by referring them to a community partner for help.
Students in crisis (demonstrating “suicidal ideation”), undergoing stress, depression or bullying, are eligible for the risk assessment program. If the student is determined to need the second level of assessment, they are referred over to the Center for Mental Health and their walk-in crisis center, who then assesses if they need critical help or a safety plan.
“That suicide risk assessment process is district wide and meant to identify students in crisis, inform their families of the crisis they’re in and make referrals to community mental health resources for students experiencing suicidal ideation,” said Pavlich of the process.
With approximately 5700 students district-wide, MCSD has a staff of social workers and guidance counselors throughout each school to help provide for students’ emotional and social health, as well as prevention work and referrals to community health agencies in Montrose, according to Pavlich.
MCSD elementary schools have one guidance counselor, middle schools have two counselors and the high school has four counselors for each student body. While counselors usually check in with students once or twice a year, they check in more often on those known to be in higher need. These students may have a safety and support plan put in place that’s put together with the family or with community partners.
Pavlich said that while the district doesn’t have a specific program for low-income students, MCSD offers a variety of programs for all students because “mental health issues don’t discriminate.”
“It’s hard to think of a staff member who doesn’t have a dog in this, and it takes a whole crew to get the support they need,” said Pavlich of the district’s efforts. “We’re very creative in finding ways for our students’ families to access care. We recognize this as a real need and we’re committed to helping our communities and students.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
