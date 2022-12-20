Colorado voters approved Proposition FF last month, which uses state funding to provide meals to public school children across the state free of charge.
Montrose County School District plans to opt into the free meals program, but officials are waiting on guidance from the Colorado Department of Education before moving forward, according to MCSD spokesperson Matt Jenkins.
“Typically when statewide propositions are passed, the Colorado Department of Education will send school districts guidance on next steps,” Jenkins told the Montrose Daily Press. “We are currently awaiting that guidance to find out how we can proceed. We support good student nutrition as it correlates directly to student achievement and success.”
Over 56% of the 20,255 ballots casted voted against the free meals proposition, compared to the 56.7% of Coloradans who favored the ballot initiative.
For Alicia Duerte, a Montrose mother of two, the proposition’s passage comes as a significant stress relief. Duerte, 26, is a personal care provider and licensed medication administrator at a Montrose assisted living community. Her significant other, 28, is an apprentice for a plumbing and heating company.
“Honestly it made me really sad to see that it just barely passed when the results were finally shared, given how strongly people feel about keeping our children safe when it comes to school shootings, child abuse (sexual or physical), abortion, etc.,” Duerte said of the Montrose vote on Prop FF. “I was just disappointed that we drew a line as to how far we would go to fight for our kids. It’s about keeping the kids safe, and we should go the extra mile and make sure they are taken care of too because not all of these kids go home to meals.”
Duerte noted that while the topic of free school meals may not seem comparable to heavier subjects such as school shootings, “at the end of the day, it’s about the kids.”
Duerte and her partner spend up to $250 a week on groceries and necessities, and between $30-$50 a week for her childrens’ breakfast and lunch fund. She said their budget depends on how much remains on the couple’s account from the previous week. The couple had been denied free and reduced lunches after their income was determined too high to qualify.
“If the kids have to be at school then they should be not only safe from harm, but healthy too,” Duerte said. “They deserve it and I can’t imagine saying no to a child who might be relying on that one meal to get them through the day.”
Meals have historically been paid for by families, except income households who qualified for the federal Free and Reduced Lunch program. In Montrose, families who qualify for reduced meals automatically receive free meals through state funding.
Efforts to provide financial relief from the pandemic included federal funding for free school meals, but that assistance ended this fall, returning the tab to families.
MCSD officials also noted that the free and reduced application process will still be in place next year, regardless if a district chooses to opt in to the new program. Funding for the current program relies on the number of qualified students—last year, 53% of the student population was eligible for the program, an average annual percentage for the school district.
Carri Thompson, administrative assistant for MCSD’s nutrition services, previously reported that over the past two years in which students received universal free meals, the district served about 25% more students than before the pandemic.
Eligible students enrolled in the free and reduced meals program are eligible for additional benefits, such as discounted school fees for technology, athletics and AP testing. Students could potentially receive discounted Montrose Recreation District fees while Montrose and Olathe schools could receive additional funding for programs like its extended learning network. The school district is awaiting CDE guidance on how the new program will impact these benefits.
Proposition FF will be funded by reduced tax deductions for earners making more than $300,000, or about 5% of the state’s taxpayers.
According to the midterm election Colorado voter guide, the measure is expected to increase income tax revenue for the state by $100.7 million in the next budget year, when the tax change is scheduled to take effect.
The free meals program is two-pronged: the portion that provides reimbursement for meals given to students free of charge is slated to begin during the 2023-24 school year for participating districts.
But the other portion of the program, pending approval of a direct certification/Medicaid pilot program, includes funding for pay increases and stipends for kitchen employees and incentives for local food purchasing would begin in the 2024-25 school year. School food authorities will be required to opt-in annually to each portion of the program in which they plan to participate.
For more information on Montrose County School District’s free and reduced meals program, visit https://bit.ly/mcsdmeals
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.