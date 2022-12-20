Colorado voters approved Proposition FF last month, which uses state funding to provide meals to public school children across the state free of charge.

Montrose County School District plans to opt into the free meals program, but officials are waiting on guidance from the Colorado Department of Education before moving forward, according to MCSD spokesperson Matt Jenkins.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?