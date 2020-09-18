Montrose County School District nutrition services staffers are adapting alongside other staff in the district amid changes sparked by the novel coronavirus. Despite the fluidity of changes, the staff are keeping meals in front of students to give them the energy they need to stay engaged in the classrooms.
On Aug. 31, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) would extend free meals for children through as late as Dec. 31.
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy and nutritious food,” Perdue said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and today, we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially.”
MCSD has announced all district school-age students will have access to meals. Students attending in-person learning can pick up meals in the traditional manner on campus. Students who are learning online or in a hybrid setting can pick up meals at the following two locations and times:
- Drive-thru pickup at Olathe Elementary School: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Drive-thru pickup at District Office (930 Colorado Avenue, Montrose): Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carri Thompson, a nutrition services administrative assistant, said the two locations were set up to have “one centralized location, rather than having families with kids at multiple schools going to multiple locations.”
Dan Viti the general manager of Sodexo, a food management service, said he is proud of the food service team who continues to adapt to make meals accessible for all students.
“They have adjusted greatly in the face of adversity,” Viti said. “They rise to the occasion. They are very in tune with what’s going on and make this a positive experience.”
The meal program is run off set established budgets, so changes in funding doesn’t impact the operational costs for that year.
“At this point, I think we have a pretty solid plan in place,” Viti said.
After launching a new meal pickup system after the pandemic closed schools in mid-March, Viti said the pickup system has allowed parents to collect the meals without the student needing to be present.
“In that time and through the summer, we extended over 60,000 meals since mid-March,” he said.
This fall, the school district started with an online virtual form for families to complete. The district received a handful of families sign up, which helped staff meal prep to control food waste. The district then switched back to the old system of serving thousands of meals to students.
“In the first day, we jumped from serving five to seven people to over 50,” Viti said. “It was a good move.”
Despite the USDA’s extension of the meals, Viti said it’s important for families to fill out the Free and Reduced Lunch application.
“We don’t want the free meals to overshadow anything,” he said. “We want to promote families to fill out the Free and Reduced Lunch application because it is a huge funding source for the district.”
It remains unclear if the USDA’s meal extension will last through December, which is why Viti said it’s important for families to complete the FRL application. (Visit mcsd.org to find the application.)
“The hope is that the state doesn’t sooner or later go away,” Viti said.
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
