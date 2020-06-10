MCSD develops plan for summer sports, including workouts, to resume June 22

During the regular board meeting Tuesday, Jim Pavlich, director of safety and security for the district, provided a sports update, which included the news that summer sports would resume in two weeks.
After putting together a district sports planning committee from Olathe and Montrose high schools, they met with public health personnel, the recreation center staff, competitive sports team members and Dr. Joseph Adragna, the medical advisor for Montrose County, to work through the constraints based on parameters in the state order, the Montrose County variance, the National Federation of High School Sports and Activities guidelines and the Colorado High School Athletic Association rules.
“We have a base plan and three annexes to that plan, so we broke into three different teams,” Pavlich said.
The district team worked in groups of three to develop plans for indoor, outdoor and weight lifting processes for the summer. As part of that plan, the district will train coaches to conduct symptom screenings and temperature checks. The youth temperature threshold has been set at 100.4 degrees.
“The three big symptoms are shortness of breath, fever and coughing,” he said.
Should an athlete or coach exhibit any of those symptoms, there is a 10-day exclusion protocol time frame from the day of the first reported symptom. Should the time frame elapse and symptoms persist, exclusion will continue until the person has no fever for 72 hours, without assistance of fever reducing medications.
Based on NFHS guidance, summer athletes will work out in groups of 10. The district will have athletes work out in the same group of 10, even if they are multi-sport athletes.
“A 10-player pod will work out together whether they’re in the weight room or on the field and those player pods that will assist us with contact tracing and it also will hopefully mitigate exposure risk, if you’re always working out with the same kids,” he said.
The current Colorado Public Health orders permit 10 players to play adult and youth recreational sports. Pavlich said they can have 10 players on a court at the same time and 25 players on a field outdoors, but the 25 players must be placed into smaller pods.
“You might see 50 kids outside, but only 25 will be playing together and interacting, and really within that 25, we want two groups of 10, so we have to work out that last piece,” Pavlich said.
Next week, coaches will be trained on workout protocols, properly looking for symptoms, and assisting with custodial staff on plans to help keep equipment sanitized between uses. Athletic directors will also help with disinfecting items.
“Coaches are passionate about getting back to their kids,” Pavlich said. “The overriding theme I heard from them today was, ‘We will follow the plan, whatever it is. We just want to get back to our kids.’ I’m happy that we have a plan I feel we can resource and execute with fidelity by the 22nd of this month.”
As athletes return to the field this summer, the district is working with local health officials to ensure the safety of every participant.
The completed plan is set to be released by Friday or Monday at the latest for the community to review.
Pavlich noted the committee is thinking through guidance for marching band and that information is forthcoming.
