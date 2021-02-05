Montrose County School District announced earlier this week that after a routine inspection, possible asbestos debris was found in the middle school ceiling at Olathe Middle and High School, as was the presence of asbestos in the Centennial Middle School South Building campus. The district shared the discovery of asbestos came about as part of abatement evaluations required within the BEST grant application.
The district applied for the BEST Grant Program for FY (fiscal year) 2021-22, which closed today.
“We are preparing to apply for a new BEST grant for a new security project,” MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson said Thursday. “One of the requirements for that grant is to conduct an abatement evaluation in case abatement is necessary on this project.”
From that examination, the district discovered asbestos containing material that was recently displaced on two campuses. Stephenson noted recent work done on those campuses.
“We knew because of previous work in certain buildings that we needed to focus our attention on those buildings,” she said. “There was some roof work done this last summer, which prompted the further investigation there.”
The BEST grant would allow the district to use funds to further improve its security systems district-wide, something the community expressed as a goal several years ago.
“Anytime we have the opportunity to access additional funds to improve our safety and security measures, we will continue to do so,” Stephenson said.
MCSD and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) are collaborating to identify mitigation strategies based on state regulations as they determine next steps.
“We are in the investigation stage right now and when we have the full plan moving forward, then we will communicate that,” Stephenson said.
Stephenson said the timeline is not known currently as they continue the investigation, which includes having the qualified people come inspect the campuses. That process has already begun to better assess the situation.
When asked if asbestos could be discovered on other campuses, Stephenson said she has no reason to believe that it is anywhere else.
“We have taken this action as a very cautious step,” Stephenson said. “We never want to mess around with something as serious as asbestos.”
The district is unclear if there is asbestos debris elsewhere on the CtMS and OMHS campuses, which is why it transitioned instruction for the safety of staff and students.
“My biggest point that I want the community to understand is we are working on this as quickly as possible because it is my expectation that we get these kids back in school as quickly, but as safely as possible,” Stephenson said. “That has been my expectation all along through the COVID pandemic as well.”
She added how the district’s COVID-19 conditions are getting to a place where they can consider welcoming all students back in-person 100% in the future, which is another reason why the district is taking immediate action to address the asbestos situation to avoid delaying that return.
The district recently purchased several yurts after the City of Montrose awarded the district a $104,765 grant for outdoor learning modifications late last year. However, the yurts have not been set up north of the school district office yet. The plan is to use that space for an outdoor learning and home school alliance program the district is in the process of launching. Stephenson said the district does have additional plans in place to use other spaces if necessary.
The district regularly conducts campus abatement evaluations as part of state regulations. Stephenson said there are no plans to complete evaluations based on the way the asbestos debris was discovered currently.
“I’m certainly hopeful, as I always am, that this is just a small issue and we’re going to get it taken care of pretty quickly,” Stephenson said. “As we get more information, we’re happy to share that with the public and our parent community.”
