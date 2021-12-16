In response to feedback from teachers and staff, Montrose County School District is adding six additional options for full-time employees to comply with initiatives to reduce quarantines.
“The decision about the mitigation strategies is not because we believe one way or another about this virus, it’s only because we want to reduce quarantines. We believe philosophically that our kids need to be in-person for instruction,” District Superintendent Carrie Stephenson said.
Stephenson sent an email to all full-time employees on Dec. 8 announcing that they have eight options to reduce quarantines — submit proof of vaccination, two kinds of regular COVID testing (oral and nasal), antibody testing, a positive test result within the last 90 days, applying for a medical or “sincere” religious exemption, serial test results from another employer or agreeing to wear an N-95 mask while interacting with others on school property.
In early November, as COVID quarantines were spiking and Montrose County was recording some of the highest case numbers since the pandemic started, district officials decided to go forward with the most aggressive mitigation tactic since the start of this school year.
Full-time district employees would be required to participate in a weekly rapid testing program or submit proof of vaccination, which many teachers and some school board members were not happy about.
In the first email about the testing program that employees received on Nov. 3, they were not informed of potential consequences of not participating in the program. The Montrose Daily Press reported on Nov. 5 that noncompliance could lead to termination after five weeks.
District officials received significant critical feedback about the initiative from district staff members and some school board members at the Nov. 9 meeting. Consequences for noncompliance are not mentioned in the most recent letter and Stephenson did not confirm or deny that any employees would be terminated.
“It’s our intent to really make sure that we are listening to all of our employees — just because we have eight choices doesn’t mean that some individual might have extenuating circumstances,” Stephenson said. “There may be another option that we come up with together that would be completely feasible and appropriate.”
Employees who do not want to participate in any of the eight options can set an appointment with the Human Resources department to discuss alternatives.
In the new letter, Stephenson apologized to staff for the stress that the announcement about the serial testing program had caused.
“It was not my intent for the message to be delivered in a manner that caused more divisiveness,” Stephenson wrote. “It was also not my intent for the local media to report on this program prior to our staff having the opportunity to hear the message, process and ask questions.”
Employees can also apply for a medical or “sincere” religious exemption from participating in a pandemic mitigation tactic by filling out a form. Stephenson said that they will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. The district will be consulting with “local experts” about the exemptions.
“It’s not a checklist of criteria, so to speak,” Stephenson said.
Under guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, quarantines are required under guidelines after exposure — more than 15 minutes of sitting within 6 feet of a COVID-positive individual — but can be waived within a school community if vaccination rates reach 80% or participation in the regular testing program exceeds 70%.
Mandatory quarantines are also not required when both parties are wearing masks, but the district does not currently have a mask mandate.
Stephenson emphasized that the district has been relying on CDPHE guidelines and data to make decisions throughout the pandemic.
“We’re not epidemiologists, we’re not scientists by trade — we’re educators, so it is important to have that primary source for us in all decision making,” Stephenson said.
Since the testing program started on Nov. 12 at Olathe and Montrose high schools, hundreds of students and staff have been administered rapid nasal swab tests. The program was extended to all district schools the week after Thanksgiving. Still, the district-wide rate is still well below the 70% minimum that CDPHE has determined is necessary to eschew quarantines.
During the week of Dec. 6, 534 students and staff were registered for tests, while 380 were administered. The district has approximately 6,000 students and 750 full-time employees.
District officials declined to provide a breakdown of how many students or staff were tested, but added that more granular data on the testing program will be available to the public when the next school year starts.
The amount of students and staff in quarantine has shrunk significantly since the first policy was announced in early November. The amount of students in quarantine peaked on Nov. 12 at 619, which is over 10% of the students in the district.
On Dec. 15, only 42 students and three staff members were in quarantine, according to MCSD data.
MCSD COVID Nurse Coordinator Cyndle Sinclair said that the decrease in required quarantines could be because of slowing community transmission — COVID rates in Montrose County have decreased since peaking in early November, but are still at elevated levels — Thanksgiving break, and more students getting vaccinated.
“Whatever the reasons, we are certainly glad to see fewer children in quarantine as in-person learning for our students is a primary district priority,” Sinclair said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.