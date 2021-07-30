Fan attendance for all athletic events at Montrose and Olathe high schools will operate at full capacity, district spokesperson Matt Jenkins said.
The decision comes after Montrose County School District released its policies and guidance for the 2021-2022 school year, announcing masks will not be required for students and staff. (The district cautioned plans are subject to change based on local public health conditions.)
Jenkins said the athletic and activity policy will mirror the district’s back-to-school policies.
“Fans can reasonably expect we’ll have far fewer restrictions at this time,” he said.
Jenkins added the policies for athletics and activities are also subject to change, depending on the county’s status. As of Thursday, Montrose County is classified as an area with “substantial” community transmission, meaning a seven-day average of 50 new cases per 100,000 and/or a test positivity rate of 8%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though the county’s one-week positivity rate is currently 4.4%, slightly higher than the two-week rate (3.4%).
Both schools will no longer screen fans before entry, which was required during Season A (fall 2020), and B and C (winter and early spring 2021). Attendees are not required to wear masks, which was a requirement for all indoor athletic events in the 2020-2021 school year. MCSD encourages unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask upon entry.
Student-athletes will not be required to wear masks during play, which was a notable development and statewide requirement for indoor sports during Seasons B and C. (It’s considerably different in one Colorado county, so far. This week, Aurora Public Schools announced in order for APS athletes to participate in the sport they play in, they must show proof of a full vaccination or undergo bi-weekly COVID-19 testing.)
Full attendance marks a considerable change for local parents and fans, many of whom were unable to attend athletic events during the 2020-2021 school year. MHS and OHS football games were closed to the general public last fall, though MCSD allowed limited fan attendance, providing two spectator tickets to each student-athlete, who gave them to parents and family members. With full attendance expected, the ticket system is no longer active, Jenkins said.
Attendance was similar during the winter sports season (basketball, volleyball, wrestling). Several family members of student-athletes reported having to watch home games virtually with attendance limited, though local public health officials allowed parents of players from the away team attend events at Lloyd McMillan Gym. Players, coaches, referees and attendees were required to wear masks at all times while inside the facility during the winter season earlier this year.
Jenkins said the district “predicts and hopes” policies will stay the same throughout the entirety of the school year, but again cautioned decisions are “based on local public health conditions.” As of July 24, Montrose had 17 total cases of the Delta variant, now considered the dominant strain in the U.S.
The Colorado High School Activities Association announced on Wednesday local public health officials and local leaders would determine protocols for activity participation and in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. Last year, CHSAA divided the athletic and activity calendar into four seasons, named Seasons A, B, C and D.
CHSAA, for each season, had to secure variances from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment so schools could start their sports seasons. The variances had notable restrictions and guidelines in place.
CHSAA added those same local officials have the independence to “adopt stricter standards than national and state recommendations based on conditions in their area.”
CHSAA Director of Digital Media Brad Cochi said all sports and activities will revert back to the traditional schedule this school year (fall, winter and spring).
Boys golf is the first sport to start practice this fall (Aug. 2), followed by girls volleyball, softball, cross country, boys soccer, boys tennis, gymnastics and football on Aug. 9. Competitions start Aug. 19 for every sport except football. MHS football is scheduled to play its first regular season game Aug. 26, and OHS football is expected to start a day later.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
