New legislation signed into effect in June banned Native American mascots statewide, but the only source of funding to school districts mentioned in the bill text would not be accessible to school districts until after the change is required.
Preliminary estimates suggest that the total cost of infrastructure changes at both Montrose High School and Centennial Middle School will be over $900,000.
But with 10 months to go before the deadline, the source of the funding is unclear.
Public schools are banned from using Native American mascots and imagery afterJune 1, 2022. Noncompliant schools face a $25,000 monthly fine, which would go into the state’s general education fund.
“At this point, the state has said, ‘Make this change,’ and we’ve said, ‘Okay, can you help us pay for it?’” district spokesperson Matt Jenkins said. “They haven’t really been clear: they’ve said, ‘Yes, kind of,’ but we haven’t heard what the details are.”
The text of the law mentions that school districts will be eligible for grants from the state-run Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) program.
BEST grants were first established in 2008 as a matching grant program for schools to apply for major construction projects. Funding for the program is sourced from state land proceeds, marijuana excise taxes and the Colorado Lottery.
Because of the timeline of the grant process, school districts would not receive funding until the 2023 fiscal year, well after the June 2022 deadline. A spokeswoman from the governor’s office said that applications for the upcoming cycle of allocations are due in February 2022.
Moreover, the new law relegates projects for removing Native American mascots to one of the lowest priorities for the competitive program.
“It’s a very competitive process. If they get the money, they won’t get the money until after the deadline for the improvements has passed,” said Michelle Murphy, executive director of the Colorado Rural Schools Alliance, which advocates for rural schools in the state legislature.
State Rep. Barbara McLachlan, a Democrat from Durango, was one of the bill’s co-sponsors. The legislation passed the General Assembly on a near-party line vote.
“The BEST grants are available, but I think they’re going to be tough to get,” McLachlan said. “There’s a lot of schools that need a lot of things out there and this may not be at the top of what goes on their list.”
In a statement released on June 28 when he signed the bill, Gov. Jared Polis expressed concern about the financial and logistical burden on school districts.
“While SB 21-116 does allow schools to apply for funds through the state’s BEST program, the prioritization of projects for funding required in statute would make it difficult for schools to receive the funds necessary for structural changes and we look forward to working to remedy this to make more funds available,” Polis wrote.
A spokesperson from the governor’s office said in a statement that Polis’ office is going to collaborate with school districts and the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs “to help make needed changes, facilitate conversations with tribes, and help to ensure every child is safe in school.”
While plans for alternative sources of funding besides BEST grants are in the works, final details remain unclear.
Despite the uncertainty of the grant process, RE-1J Superintendent Carrie Stephenson said that the school district will be applying for a BEST grant.
MCSD has previously applied for — and received — BEST funding for a variety of other projects, including $12.5 million for the new building for Columbine Middle School that opened in 2018.
Citing Polis’ signing statement, Stephenson expressed doubt that the district would be able to get the necessary funding needed because of the priorities of BEST grants.
“If we are unable to secure state funding for this mandate, we will be forced to use our general fund dollars for these expenses,” Stephenson said. “We simply cannot afford $25,000 per month in fines that would be issued should we not comply.”
McLachlan said paying for logo replacements while teacher salaries are low “hurt my heart,” but “it hurts my heart more to know that Native students have been hurt for so many years by this and we haven’t done anything about it.”
Indigenous activists have been advocating for the elimination of derogatory mascots for decades, which many say is dehumanizing.
Only two Colorado schools took action after a commission spurred by then-Governor John Hickenlooper in 2015 recommended abolishing Native American mascots.
“I honestly believe we’ve done a heck of a job honoring the Montrose Indians, but if it’s offensive to a culture of people, then maybe it’s time to change,” Barnhill said.
The bill’s sponsors have emphasized that the bill solely bans Native American mascots and does not stipulate that school districts need to find a replacement.
“The bill requires and prohibits the use of derogatory Indian mascots,” Benavidez told Colorado Newsline in late June. “It doesn’t require establishing new mascots or anything else. So removing mascots is not, in my understanding, very expensive.”
McLachlan said that the initial deadline is for removing mascots, not replacing everything.
“We’re trying to make it so that it’s very minimal what they have to do, but they have to do it or else they get fined,” McLachlan said.
But for Montrose High School, the process of removing the Native American mascot is more than minimal. For example, sport uniforms emblazoned with the “Indians” logo will need to be replaced before the deadline.
The estimated cost of replacing all MHS sports uniforms totals $158,210, which was determined through contacting regular vendors.
The total initial cost estimate for MHS of $584,390 is not the final amount. Barnhill said that “when it comes time to actually have to do it, then there will be a direct accountability down to the nickel.”
Jenkins hoped that a new mascot is chosen before the time that the district is removing mascot-related signage.
“I think best practice is going to be if you’re painting over something, don’t paint it twice,” Jenkins said.
Barnhill also said that he did the cost estimate with the worst-case scenario in mind of needing to replace everything. He added that depending on the outcome of the community brainstorming process to pick a new mascot, the school may be able to retain some iteration of one of the high school’s main logos, a letter “M” with a feather on the side.
Jenkins said that details about the community participation process will be announced next week.
Montrose High School and Centennial Middle School are among the approximately two dozen schools in Colorado that are affected by the new law.
Widespread protests for racial justice in the summer of 2020, catalyzed by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, hastened the pace of changing mascots at the local and nationalscale.
Although key financial details are still to be determined, the school district is going to continue to move forward with selecting a new mascot.
“There’s a little bit of time, but we’re anxiously awaiting updated information because we’re going to proceed either way,” Jenkins said. “But once we get financial information that we can be confident will be available, it’ll be easier to make decisions.”
