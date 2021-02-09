Internet is no longer an amenity, but a necessity for many students and families during the pandemic. Because of that, two local internet providers collaborated with the Montrose County School District to apply for the Connecting Colorado Students Grant (CCSG) to address the need for high-speed internet within the community.
The district began the application process over a month ago in partnership with Elevate and Clear Networx. The Colorado Department of Education website states, “The HB 20B-1001 appropriated $20 million from the general fund to award grants through the Connecting Colorado Students grant (CCSG) program to increase access to broadband services for students, educators, and other staff who lack stable, reliable internet access for online learning.”
CDE’s grant was a competitive process requiring applicants to meet certain criteria.
MCSD was awarded $1.4 million and was notified the first week of February it was approved, with some revisions. It is unclear how much funding the state will provide, but Jessica Beller, the director of instructional services for MCSD, is hopeful the district will receive the full amount.
“That will really help us provide internet to over 300 families in town and hopefully 300 more outside of town,” Beller said.
She added how providing the internet service to families is dependent on the ability to get the necessary infrastructure to those residences.
“This will also provide them with subsidized costs to provide them with continued service,” she said. “What we were running up against last year is even though we could get internet installed in the homes, families weren’t able to sustain the subscription fees, so this grant will help sustain some of those subscription fees for them.”
Clear Networx owner Doug Seacat and Casey Irving, the director of business development, shared their company’s efforts since the start of the pandemic to provide services to students with the school board.
“Really one of the things we wanted to target and just work toward is helping students,” Seacat said. “Last year when COVID came around, we came up with some plans and ideas of how we could help the students. Reaching out to Jessica (Beller) and doing some of this stuff was important to us to further what we can do for the students in this area.”
While Clear Networx worked to provide families with free installation last school year, Irving noted how once those first few months of service fees ran out, it disproportionately affected low-income families.
“Typically, what we were doing was waiting for people to call in and giving them half price or free internet for the rest of the school year to get them through,” Irving said. “But we felt like there was still a need to really develop a program that fit better with how the schools were really trying to switch to remote learning.”
They explored CARES Act funding, but couldn’t get something put together with the City of Montrose before the funding allocation deadline. Then the state’s grant opened, but due to the short window, Irving said the internet provider could not collaborate with all the districts in the region. When the grant opened for a second time, Clear Networx worked with Beller to complete the application.
They were able to use data Beller compiled to identify underserved areas in the community and target funds to build infrastructure in those underserved areas as well as allocating funds to help students get internet service.
“Our cost is high in building infrastructure in these areas, so if we can subsidize our cost and build infrastructure in areas that are underserved, then we can match that with providing students free internet.”
Clear Networx is matching those funds with service through the end of the 2021-22 academic year.
Mark Kurtz, Elevate’s senior business project manager, and Jason Martin, with Elevate’s business services also spoke during the meeting.
“We all got caught off guard by this pandemic and when we did, we all started to try to find ways to help,” Kurtz said.
He added how Elevate and Clear Networx worked well to serve the community throughout the pandemic, despite being competitors in the market.
Looking through the list of students, Kurtz said a quick numbers crunch showed the grant would help serve roughly two-thirds of the students on the list.
“There’s about one-third that we cannot yet serve without building fiber to them,” he said. “But, as part of this grant, we put in an infrastructure piece for those people.”
“Our cost is high in building infrastructure in these areas, so if we can subsidize our cost and build infrastructure in areas that are underserved, then we can match that with providing students free internet.”
Clear Networx is matching those funds with service through the end of the 2021-22 academic year.
Mark Kurtz, Elevate’s senior business project manager, and Jason Martin, with Elevate’s business services also spoke during the meeting.
“We all got caught off guard by this pandemic and when we did, we all started to try to find ways to help,” Kurtz said.
He added how Elevate and Clear Networx worked well to serve the community throughout the pandemic, despite being competitors in the market.
Looking through the list of students, Kurtz said a quick numbers crunch showed the grant would help serve roughly two-thirds of the students on the list.
“There’s about one-third that we cannot yet serve without building fiber to them,” he said. “But, as part of this grant, we put in an infrastructure piece for those people.”
The board appreciated the community’s support of students’ academics throughout the pandemic.
“That really speaks volumes about our community as a whole that we had two competitors that saw a need and came together to meet that need,” said Gayle Johnson, MCSD school board president. “
Superintendent Carrie Stephenson is excited about the grant opportunity.
"We appreciate your collaboration," Stephenson said to representatives from Clear Networx and Elevate. "We are excited about this."
The board expressed interest in receiving a follow-up report once infrastructure is implemented to see how the grant impacted students and families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.