MCSD named a finalists for the Succeeds Prize in STEM with winners announced Saturday

Montrose County School District is among the finalists for the Succeeds Prize Excellence in STEM Education Award through the non-profit Colorado Succeeds.
The Succeeds Prize 2020 is the most prestigious awards and recognition event for Colorado’s educators, which awards $120,000 to some of Colorado’s most innovative and forward-thinking schools and educators in the state. This is the fourth year Colorado Succeeds has awarded schools and districts across the state.
According to the Colorado Succeeds website, the finalists were selected for their exemplary education programs that, in alignment with Vision 2030, are fostering agile learners and preparing students for success. MCSD was named one of two finalists for the Excellence in STEM Education Award, sponsored by Ball Corporation. The district partnered with the Montrose Economic Development Corporation and local community partners to give students opportunities to use STEM principles in cross-curricular ways that will instill the skills necessary for local industries in the future.
Springs Studio for Academic Excellence and Pikes Peak Early College were also named finalists in the STEM category.
John Steele, secondary STEM/gifted education coordinator, wrote applications for the STEM Education Award in January. Throughout the application process, Steele highlighted the district’s efforts to promote STEM education across the district, including the STEMposium at the third annual Manufacturing Expo held in November.
“We had a bunch of our secondary schools with students and teachers there to kind of demonstrate some of the skills our students are learning in the schools’ STEM programs,” Steele said.
Steele said after the district was named a finalist in June, a film crew visited Montrose to cover a student project, which will be highlighted as part of the awards broadcast this weekend.
“We did a video shoot out at Otter Pond because some of the PEAK Virtual Academy students with their science teacher Doug Eccher were doing an experiment on the water quality of Otter Pond,” he said. “They created a custom-built underwater ROV to go collect data from the water.”
People who were involved in the STEM programs and STEMposium are invited to attend a watch party at Montrose High School Saturday from a projection screen on loan from the City of Montrose.
This is the first year MCSD applied for the award.
“I came across the Colorado Succeeds prize because they are really aligned to the Vision2030 framework,” Steele said. “The Vision2030 framework is about preparing learners for the 21st Century. Our STEM initiative is geared toward that same goal, so it seemed like the perfect prize for us to apply for to recognize our teachers and our schools and students for all the hard work they’ve been putting into the STEM programs.”
If MCSD is awarded $15,000, Steele said the money would go back into the STEM program.
“The money I proposed would go back into our STEMposium to bring in more schools and expand that because last year it was just the secondary 6-12 grade schools,” he said. “We would like to expand it to bring in our elementary schools as well and put more money back into that STEMposium … so we have more opportunities to connect students with local employers and engineers and manufacturers.”
Steele said he hopes the STEMposium will continue to foster school district and community collaboration to strengthen the STEM program and workforce in Montrose. He also hopes incorporating STEM into the elementary curriculum more will foster curiosity for students.
“I think we want to start that as soon as we can, building that sense of curiosity and wonder about the sciences, technology, engineering and math,” he said.
Superintendent Carrie Stephenson wrote a blog post about the district’s finalist recognition and said: “Through the vision and support of the former superintendent Steven Schiell, and the board of education, MCSD became a STEM district. Being a finalist for an award that recognizes this hard work is really special.”
Stephenson added, “I invite you to watch the Colorado Succeeds Prize program. I also encourage you to take a moment and send a thank you to a teacher that is special to you and thank them for the work they are doing in STEM.”
Colorado Succeeds received more than 65 applications from schools and districts across the state. Applicants went through a rigorous, data-driven process involving education, business and philanthropic leaders.
“In Colorado, there are outstanding examples of schools and districts innovating the way they prepare students through developing real world skills, expanding access to growth and development opportunities, and instilling a lifelong love of learning,” said Scott Laband, president of Colorado Succeeds. “Today, more than ever, the finalists stand out as true examples of what Colorado schools are doing to keep pace with the changing world around us.”
MCSD is one of 12 finalists for The Succeeds Prize. Six winners will receive $15,000 and six runners-up will receive $5,000 to continue to innovate in the district. Winners will be announced through a televised event Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. on 9News. A replay of the announcement will be played on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 9:30 p.m. on KTVD, channel 20.
