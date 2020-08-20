Montrose County School District welcomed new staff members ahead of the 2020-21 school year.
The Montrose Daily Press reached out to them learn more about their experience in education and role with the district.
Monica Sloan
Age: 47
School(s) at which you taught or worked: Oklahoma State University in Oklahoma City, Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia
Q: How many years have you worked in education and what were your roles?
A: 18 years — teacher for kindergarten, first, second, fourth, sixth grade science, and general math classes
Q: What is your role with MCSD?
A: Third grade teacher at Johnson Elementary School
Q: How has COVID-19 changed how you prepare for this school year?
A: When planning for school this year, I have been very purposeful in thinking of creative ways we can build community in the classroom while still maintaining social distance. I have been adapting Getting To Know You games and classroom routines, making sure the focus is on what the students can do and not on what we can't do this year.
Q: What are you looking forward to about this school year?
A: I am so excited to meet all of my new students and their families. The more people I meet in Montrose, the more I feel connected to the community.
Q: What would you like the community to know about you?
A: I started coming to this area of Colorado with my husband over 25 years ago. Montrose has been our summer vacation go-to spot for years. Our son is now adulting on his own in Virginia as an electrician apprentice, so my husband and I decided to reverse empty nest. Our son stayed in Virginia and we moved out.
Q: When you’re not working, what do you like to do for fun?
A: My husband and I love to go out on our side-by-side and find beautiful, new areas to explore.
Paige Ready
Q: How many years have you worked in education and what were your roles?
A: I completed my one year of student teaching this past school year at Olathe Middle School. Otherwise, my experience with working within the school district is working at 21st Century in Olathe while I was in high school and coaching middle school cross country and eighth grade boys basketball this past school year.
Q: What is your role with MCSD?
A: I will be the new eighth grade science teacher at Olathe Middle School.
Q: How has COVID-19 changed how you prepare for this school year?
A: Due to the changes presented this year, I am in the process of preparing projects and labs that may be completed while following the new safety guidelines set in place. It is important that I try everything that I possibly can, so that each student in the classroom has a chance to learn no matter the situation they are individually faced with during this time.
Q: What are you looking forward to about this school year?
A: I am looking forward to witnessing how resilient and strong our community is by coming together and working hard during this uncertain time.
Q: What would you like the community to know about you?
A: I would like the community to know that I am excited for the year and ready to make it the best school year yet, no matter what happens next.
Q: When you’re not working, what do you like to do for fun?
A: While I am not teaching, I love to go on hikes with my friends, fly fish with my dad, and play with my dog — a Boxer named Shelby.
John DeSario
Age: 47
School(s) at which you taught or worked: Adamson High School in Dallas, Texas; Eastfield College in Mesquite, Texas; Geneva School of Boerne, Texas; Vista Charter School in Montrose.
Q: How many years have you worked in education and what were your roles?
A: 18 years teaching math in middle and high school, middle/high school assistant principal, and middle school principal, CAP advisor and testing coordinator.
Q: What is your role with MCSD?
A: Math teacher at Montrose High School.
Q: How has COVID-19 changed how you prepare for this school year?
A: I am planning lessons and work that can be completed in-person or at home.
Q: What are you looking forward to about this school year?
A: I am looking forward to working with the faculty members at the high school and teaching algebra and geometry.
Q: What would you like the community to know about you?
A: I have lived in Montrose for three years and hope to never leave.
Q: When you’re not working, what do you like to do for fun?
A: I like to do a little four-wheel drive rock crawling, exploring, and hiking.
Stacey Musick
Q: How many years have you worked in education and what were your roles?
A: I have worked in education for a total of six years. The first three years I was a teacher’s assistant/interpreter for a deaf education classroom in a treatment facility that supported and treated at-risk youth who had experienced some form of trauma. The most recent three years were spent as an itinerate teacher of the deaf in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Q: What is your role with MCSD?
A: I have been hired as the teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing here.
Q: How has COVID-19 changed how you prepare for this school year?
A: COVID has helped me look at more digital resources and apps that allow a different type of interface compared to in person. I have also really been able to connect more with other service providers and teachers whereas before my schedule was a bit chaotic and I was never in one place for long enough to have those meaningful conversations.
Q: What are you looking forward to about this school year?
A: I am really looking forward to meeting new people. This is the first time my family and I have lived away from relatives and friend groups. We are brand new to the Western Slope and I am looking forward to seeing how the culture and community are there. Educational wise, I am looking forward to meeting all of my students and really building relationships with them.
Q: What would you like the community to know about you?
A: I was raised in Wyoming, but I was born in Colorado. I have always wanted to live in the state. I continually look for ways to support the community I am in and be observant of how things are done.
Q: When you’re not working, what do you like to do for fun?
A: I love to read. I am often reading about five books at the same time, all of different genres. I love a good hockey game. I was raised playing the sport, so watching it is one of my hobbies. Go Av’s Go. I enjoy hiking with my family and exploring homegrown restaurants. During the winter months, I love watching movies and spending time doing outdoor winter activities, although apart from ice skating, I’m not so great at them.
Josh Wohlrabe
Age: 29
School(s) at which you taught or worked: Ridgway Secondary School.
Q: How many years have you worked in education and what were your roles?
A: Six years. Teaching sixth-12 grade band, choir, guitar, electronic music composition, and music appreciation
Q: What is your role with MCSD?
A: Sixth through eighth band director
Q: How has COVID-19 changed how you prepare for this school year?
A: It has made me think outside the box and try to come up with ideas I've never had to think of before.
Q: What are you looking forward to about this school year?
A: I am looking forward to teaching my students, working with an excellent team of band directors, and being a part of the Montrose Music Program.
Q: What would you like the community to know about you?
A: I am committed to making this music program the best it can be and carry on the legacy of my predecessor.
Q: When you’re not working, what do you like to do for fun?
A: I am a musician, so I try to play outside of work as much as I can.
Sheridan Loyd
Age 29
School(s) at which you taught or worked: Fifth throug 12th grade band director for Estes Park School District
Q: How many years have you worked in education and what were your roles?
A: I spent four years teaching the concert bands, competitive marching band, jazz band, and pep band for the Estes Park School District. I also had the honor of directing the Estes Park High School Marching Band, which became state champions in their class for three straight years. For the past two years, I worked as a graduate assistant at Colorado State University, serving as a guest conductor with the CSU Wind Symphony, Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Marching Band and Pep bands. I currently serve as the Colorado state chair for the National Band Association and am on the state board for the Colorado Bandmasters Association.
Q: What is your role with MCSD?
A: I am the new director of bands at Montrose High School.
Q: How has COVID-19 changed how you prepare for this school year?
A: During the COVID-19 pandemic, music and the arts have become more vital than ever. We are fortunate to have great students in the MHS band program who are able to adapt to new guidelines and social distancing, and to be able to perform outdoors through the marching band activity!
Q: What are you looking forward to about this school year?
A: I am looking forward to using the hybrid online/in-person experience as an opportunity for students to personalize their learning through individualized group projects, allowing them to explore the areas of performance they are most passionate about.
Q: What would you like the community to know about you?
A: I am honored to become part of a program with such a strong tradition of excellence. The marching band hopes to share its hard work with the community as soon as it is safe to do so.
Q: When you’re not working, what do you like to do for fun?
A: I love to read, hike, and explore the outdoors! I am thrilled to be joining the Montrose community.
Tyler Loyd
Age: 29
School(s) at which you taught or worked: Linford Elementary in Laramie, Wyo., and Ridgeview Elementary in Craig.
Q: How many years have you worked in education and what were your roles?
A: I’ve been teaching for eight years in third, fifth, and sixth grades.
Q: What is your role with MCSD?
A: I will be teaching geophysics and biology at MHS.
Q: How has COVID-19 changed how you prepare for this school year?
A: I’ve had to learn quite a bit about online instruction. I think that’s given me many teaching tools I can continue to use after this crisis has passed, though.
Q: What are you looking forward to about this school year?
A: I’m looking forward to teaching science at the secondary level. I recently earned a master’s degree in natural science and am looking forward to sharing my passion for science with my students!
Q: What would you like the community to know about you?
A: I have a passion for small towns. Having grown up in Wyoming, I have an appreciation for close knit communities. I believe it is incredibly important to foster care for the place I live in and the students I teach. I look forward to learning more about Montrose in the years to come, so I can share what I know with my students.
Q: When you’re not working, what do you like to do for fun?
A: I enjoy listening to podcasts, playing board games, and cooking (and obviously eating).
Kelsey Nelson
Age: 33
School(s) at which you taught or worked: Mountain Elementary, Ouray Public School, and Ridgway Elementary School.
Q: How many years have you worked in education and what were your roles?
A: This will be my ninth year as a teacher. I taught elementary music for seven years at Mountain Elementary School in the Los Alamos Public School District in New Mexico. After moving to Colorado with my wonderful husband, I worked with the Ouray Preschool and then taught kindergarten at Ridgway Elementary School.
Q: What is your role with MCSD?
A: I am joining Montrose County School District as an Elementary Music Teacher at Johnson in the fall and Northside in the spring.
Q: How has COVID-19 changed how you prepare for this school year?
A: COVID-19 has allowed me to think about alternative ways to teach based on what the guidelines may be. Physical and mental safety has always been of great importance in planning and teaching lessons for me and this year it is going to be forefront in my mind. Safety first! I am looking online at what other music teachers are doing to be creative during this pandemic.
Q: What are you looking forward to about this school year?
A: I am looking forward to teaching a joy of learning through elementary music. My favorite teaching quote is “The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery” by Mark Van Doren. I look forward to assisting discovery, adventure, exploration, and then growth in the students. I am also glad to be a part of teamwork and collaboration efforts that will happen with the staff and the students.
Q: What would you like the community to know about you?
A: I love children and music. Thank you for allowing me to partner with you to teach this generation of children. Please feel free to email me at kelsey.nelson@mcsd.org.
Q: When you’re not working, what do you like to do for fun?
A: I love being able to live in this area of Colorado. I love playing piano, hiking, and watching my husband catch trout while I bird watch and photograph. I love baking, reading, traveling and watching cooking shows. I love that this area has a great performance arts community. You may see me attending shows at the Wright Opera in Ouray, the Sherbino and Courtyard 610 in Ridgway, or at the Montrose Pavilion.
Karie Hassell
Age: 47
School(s) at which you taught or worked: I have spent many years in education including Northside, Centennial, Columbine, Glenwood Springs Middle School and now PEAK Virtual Academy.
Q: How many years have you worked in education and what were your roles?
A: I have worked in education for 21 years with middle schoolers and exceptional students.
Q: What is your role with MCSD?
A: My position this year is special education teacher at PEAK with grades 3-12.
Q: How has COVID-19 changed how you prepare for this school year?
A: Just preparing energy around the unknowns has been difficult. I have been making note of different ways to engage students while still keeping distance and safety as a driving focus to what we are doing within the learning environment. I believe bringing students into the learning will allow for some escape from our current reality.
Q: What are you looking forward to about this school year?
A: My strengths as an educator seem to blossom with small groups and individualized instructional settings. I am thrilled to be working with all content areas and grade levels along with adding additional supports to student learning.
Q: What would you like the community to know about you?
A: My husband and I call Montrose home. All of our children were born at Montrose Memorial Hospital. We are delighted to be back in a community we have always cherished and to make connections with old and new friends.
Q: When you’re not working, what do you like to do for fun?
A: Spending time with family, creating gardens in my yard, and biking are a few of my avenues for fun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.