Officials in Montrose County School District have been hard at work to swap the Indians and Braves mascot since Gov. Jared Polis signed a law last summer banning Native American mascots in all Colorado public schools.
So, they were surprised to learn late last month in a joint letter from the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs and the Colorado Department of Education that a third mascot in Montrose would need to be changed: the Johnson Elementary School Thunderbirds.
But the district is pushing back.
MCSD has 10 months to find new mascots, but funding source unclear
In a response sent to the CCIA and CDE last week, MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson wrote that the school district is actively working on changes to the Centennial and Montrose High School mascot, but contested the assertion that the Thunderbirds mascot also needs to be changed.
Thunderbirds are legendary creatures that take various forms in a plethora of Native American cultures.
While thunderbirds are primarily associated with indigenous people in North America, iterations of strong mythical birds abound in many other cultures, such as the Bennu deity in Ancient Egyptian mythology and the phoenix in Ancient Greece.
The thunderbird moniker has drawn less criticism than mascots depicting Native American human beings, but some schools around the country have made changes in recent years as a long-standing movement against Native American mascots has gained more traction around the country. At least 13 secondary schools in the US have a thunderbird as their mascot.
In Washington, where state lawmakers passed a similar bill this year banning Native American mascots, a local school board recently moved to retire the thunderbird mascot at a high school in a Seattle suburb.
Stephenson argued that changing the Thunderbird mascot does not align with requirements specified in the new law. She also said that the Thunderbird is a multicultural mythical creature that is not a dehumanizing depiction of Native American people and that changing the mascot is cost prohibitive.
The new law defines American Indian mascots as a “name, symbol, or image that depicts or refers to an American Indian tribe, individual, custom or tradition that is used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead or team name for the school.”
District spokesperson Matt Jenkins added that the statutory language has “at least enough gray area” to warrant a discussion with the state before needing to spend money on the changes.
The Thunderbird mascot is also the only non-human mascot on the list of approximately two dozen schools required to change Native American mascots, Jenkins added.
MCSD is still waiting on a response from the state.
A spokesperson from the Governor’s office, which includes the CCIA, declined to comment in response to detailed questions from the Daily Press, citing pending litigation.
The Native American Guardians Association, a controversial organization that has advocated on behalf of retaining indigenous mascots around the country, has recently filed a lawsuit in US District Court in hopes of overturning the new law. No Colorado school districts are directly involved in the case, but four individuals associated with the Yuma school district, one Lamar High School graduate and NAGA itself are the plaintiffs listed.
If the state does not accept the challenge to change the Johnson Elementary mascot, Jenkins said that MCSD will move forward with swapping the Thunderbird for a new one to avoid paying the $25,000 monthly fine outlined in the law.
Montrose County School District is moving forward with the process to select new mascots for…
The cost of switching the mascot would be $50,000 to $100,000, Jenkins estimated.
If necessitated by an affirmative response from the state, the process of choosing a new mascot for Johnson would take a similar, accelerated form to the work already underway for Centennial and Montrose High School.
Principals have inventoried the potential changes and devised preliminary cost estimates. Committees of students, staff, parents and alumni have been formed that will decide the replacement mascots and the district has furnished a rough timeline for the changes.
The school board will approve the proposed changes at the Dec. 14 regular board meeting and most physical changes will be made prior to the June 1, 2022 deadline set in the new law.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.