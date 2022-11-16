Montrose County School District joined a slew of Colorado school districts opting out of the state’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program.
Although the school board voted to decline the district’s participation in the program as an employer, it leaves the door open for district employees interested in the insurance plan. MCSD has 30 days to notify district staff of the board’s Nov. 8 vote.
The insurance program — managed by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) — is designed to provide paid leave for all Colorado workers.
Similar to the City of Montrose’s recent decision to opt out, MCSD provides a more robust level of insurance benefits through its Catastrophic Leave Bank, according to MCSD Director of Human Resources Michelle Pottorff.
“As a school district, we’re pretty fortunate on the level of benefits we do provide and can provide,” said Pottorff before recommending the district’s board members opt out of the program. “We have a great leave benefit plan. Not all organizations in the past were able to provide paid sick leave or just paid leave, and so we’re very unique in that.”
The district is still responsible for facilitating voluntary payroll deductions, remitting the employee share of the insurance premium and submitting wage data each quarter to the FAMLI Division.
“I think the most important thing is that by opting out, this organization is not taking away the opportunity for employees to still opt in,” Pottorff emphasized. “Because the benefits can be very beneficial for some employees.”
Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, nearly every Colorado worker earning at least $2,500 in annual wages within the state will be eligible to take paid family and medical leave under FAMLI, including care for a new child (including adopted and fostered), individual and family care for serious health conditions, arrangement for a family member’s military deployment and addressing the immediate safety needs and impact of domestic violence and/or sexual assault.
Employees, depending on income, could receive up to 90% of normal weekly wages during paid leave, with benefits capped at $1,100 per week up to 12 weeks.
Pottorff warned board members that should they opt into the insurance program, estimated costs to the district and to employees respectively would ballpark around $172, 600. Altogether, the program could cost the district and its employees nearly $345,200 (projected costs depend on 2021-2022 wages and contribution would increase year to year as wages increase).
Estimated costs account for 0.9% of monthly payroll remissions, shared evenly by employees and employers.
By opting into the program, district employees would be contributing an additional 0.45% from their paychecks, Pottorff said.
“I don’t know that it’s beneficial for 100% of our organization, as large as we are,” she told board members. “And then for our employees to pay an additional 0.45%..., they’re little amounts but all those do add up.”
The HR director intends to meet with district staff to gauge their plans on opting into the program.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
