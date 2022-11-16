Montrose County School District joined a slew of Colorado school districts opting out of the state’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program.

Although the school board voted to decline the district’s participation in the program as an employer, it leaves the door open for district employees interested in the insurance plan. MCSD has 30 days to notify district staff of the board’s Nov. 8 vote.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

