MCSD presentation hones in on school safety

With a rise of school shootings in America comes a rise in discussion about preventing them.
To help bring this discussion locally James Pavlich, executive director of Operations for Montrose County School District, put together a presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to bring awareness of and learn preventative measures for such events.
“Threat assessment gives us a powerful, preventative tool and pushes back against the idea that violence is inevitable or incomprehensible. Our processes give us hope that we can avert an individual’s pathway to violence,” said Pavlich.
Tuesday evening, members of the public gathered in one of the conference rooms at Montrose County Event Center to hear a presentation from national authors Mark Follman and John Van Dreal. After Pavlich saw one of Follman’s lectures last summer he invited the two to come speak.
Follman published “Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America” last year, a book that cuts through the myths and heated debates surrounding shootings to get to the truth of those who commit as well as stop them.
When Follman first honed his focus on this topic he noticed a lack of data that compiled and compared the details of mass shootings in America, so he put one together of cases from 1982 to present.
Follman presented on the misunderstanding of how America responds to such disasters; he pointed out the nation’s assumed response of media frenzy, gun debates, and then nothing being done before things go back to normal as wrong. The issue with this belief, he states, is the step about nothing being done.
“We do lots of things in response to mass shootings,” said Follman, listing ways in which school districts and counties have responded and commenting on how effective they are. Along with a picture of a student put in makeup to mimic bullet wounds for a school drill, Follman pointed out that some reactive measures may be harmful psychologically to students and faculty.
Just as his book debunks myths about these events, Follman spent part of his presentation demystifying the assumption that school shootings are “inevitable and unsolvable.”
Along with the importance of recovery and response, Follman ultimately poses the question “why not active shooter prevention?” T
he presentation mainly focused on preventative measures to such disasters. While acknowledging the complexity of this problem, Follman stated that there is hope for it to be solved.
Van Dreal, who lectured about his work during the second half of the safety presentation, has helped school districts and organizations with behavioral threat assessment in order to help mitigate and prevent disasters while headquartered in Salem, Oregon. Pavlich has known about his work since the Parkland shooting of 2018.
“We’ve spent the last five years working together to do everything we can to keep our children and community safe,” said Pavlich.
During one illuminating part of the evening Van Dreal walked across the room to showcase the steps a child may take in order to attempt, or complete, a massive event like a school shooting. Van Dreal explained that what threat assessment does is help save a child before they make it too far down this path.
A big part of recognizing a threat versus a non-threat according to Van Dreal? Context. Similar to how individuals resolve medical issues with themselves, people must look at the whole body of individual students and their life in order to determine how real of a threat they may pose to others.
“We look at the situation … we figure out what’s wrong and then we address what's wrong by pre-management solutions and interventions and, finally, the third goal is psychological safety,” said Van Dreal.
When children, or even adults, feel endangered, Van Dreal said, they are not able to do their jobs as students or teachers. Psychological safety is ensuring that people feel secure so that they may learn or grow.
The large crowd Tuesday — which included Mayor Dave Frank and Montrose City Councilor Doug Glaspell, demonstrated that the school district and larger community take student safety seriously.
“Community-based threat assessment requires a multidisciplinary approach and through this team effort, we all have a voice and a shared responsibility," Pavlich said.
Follman has been featured in The New York Times, and you can find some of his work, including his database on mass shootings, at Mother Jones magazine online.
For more information on the prevention work Van Dreal does across the country, you may visit https://www.vandrealconsulting.com/.