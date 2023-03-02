MCSD presentation hones in on school safety

Mark Follman lectures on his work at the Feb. 28 school board safety presentation. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press) 

With a rise of school shootings in America comes a rise in discussion about preventing them.

To help bring this discussion locally James Pavlich, executive director of Operations for Montrose County School District, put together a presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to bring awareness of and learn preventative measures for such events. 



