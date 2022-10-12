Montrose and Olathe high schools have received a supply of the opioid overdose treatment drug Naloxone, or Narcan, in case an overdose happens on campus.

The treatment is in the form of a nasal spray, and reverses the effects of a narcotic overdose.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?