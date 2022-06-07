Montrose County School District will receive financial assistance for some of its facilities.
A pair of Building Excellent Schools Today grants, which MCSD submitted applications for earlier this year, were approved late last month.
MCSD will receive just north of $1 million for its planned elementary school security upgrades and $2.4 million for heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades.
MCSD is matching each grant total — the proposed match for these grants is 50/50. The district will have $2.1 million for security renovations and approximately $4.8 million to improve HVAC at certain schools.
“With it being 50/50, it’s to our advantage because we’re able to spend less of the taxpayers’ money to make improvements,” MCSD spokesperson Matt Jenkins said.
Addressing security concerns
The district plans to improve security at Northside, Pomona and Cottonwood elementary schools and Peak Virtual Academy. It is Phase III of MCSD’s three-phase plan to address security concerns at its schools — the district prioritized schools and placed them in different phases to meet financial obligations from previous grants and unplanned facility expenses.
MCSD determined, through its deliberations with Sentinel Consulting, a security consulting and design firm, that Northside, Pomona, Cottonwood and Peak Virtual Academy have access control and video surveillance deficiencies.
The district, in its application summary, stated the lack of access control leaves staff and students vulnerable to physical security threats and caps situational awareness for on-site security teams.
MCSD and Sentinel Consulting found that school resource officers at those schools don’t have the ability to assess and limit entry into each building — the schools use offline locks to control entry, which MCSD argued is inadequate, presents vulnerabilities and doesn’t allow for real-time monitoring of the door’s position or locking status.
MCSD also wrote its video systems at the schools don’t meet safety requirements and contain cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Doors will also need to be replaced at each school so they are prepped for new access control hardware.
An MCSD locksmith identified several doors at the end of their life cycle, and replacing those doors now ensures the district won’t have to do so after installing improved security technology.
The BEST grant allows MCSD to address the security deficiencies quicker and retain Sentinel Consulting, it added, and without the grant, would increase the completion timeline over the next 10 years. The financial support in Phase II, MCSD wrote, allowed for completion of work a year ahead of schedule and in less than a year, all while on budget.
MCSD’s and Sentinel’s access control and video surveillance design solution includes implementing dozens of cameras in the interior and exterior of each building, placing intrusion devices and access control points in various locations and door replacements.
Sentinel Consulting is expected to continue to provide project support to help execute and complete the new security design.
Addressing HVAC concerns
MCSD listed Olathe and Cottonwood elementary schools and Olathe Middle/High and Montrose high schools as campuses where it would like to install HVAC replacements. MCSD conducted facility evaluations with Bighorn Consulting Engineers, an engineering consultant, as part of the district’s master plan.
Inside Lloyd McMillan Gym at MHS, 25-year-old AC units are past their life cycle, MCSD wrote in its application, and experience increased run times and energy consumption. The repeated malfunctioning of air dampers within the gym does not provide appropriate air quality to several areas of the gym, MCSD added.
Decades old roof top units within the high school wing in Olathe and Cottonwood are due for replacements, MCSD wrote. The units at each school require constant repair and maintenance and have led to concern over high concentrations of CO2 and improper pathogen filtration.
Five furnaces and a condensing unit within the north wing at OES also need replacing, as does the single unit in the administrative offices. Seven additional furnaces and 11 condensing units have experienced increased maintenance and repair.
MCSD proposed new rooftop units with enhanced air filtration inside Lloyd McMillan Gym, OHS and Cottonwood as its solution to address HVAC concerns. Inside the north classroom wing at OES, new furnaces, condensing units and air filtration will improve ventilation and pathogen control, the district said.
Timeline for completion of Phase III
The security portion of Phase III is likely to start later this summer and finish by the end of summer next year, Jenkins said.
The HVAC design will start this summer with bidding — request for proposals — to occur in early winter. That will allow MCSD to procure material and equipment to begin the implementation process early next summer.
The state is expected to allocate its share of grant funds in July once MCD contractually agrees to spend the funds.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.