After a drop in enrollment for the 2020-21 school year, the number of students enrolled in Montrose County Public Schools this year has grown by 225 but has not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.
According to the official student count conducted in October that determines the school district’s per-pupil funding, 6,061 students were enrolled in MCSD for this school year. In fall 2019, 6,215 students were counted.
“I’m excited that we are starting to see students returning to us since the initial shutdown from COVID-19,” Dr. Jessica Beller, the district’s executive director of academic services, said. “We saw that huge dip last year and then seeing so many students come back to us is exciting.”
Beth Kusar, principal of Olathe Elementary School, said that many families were returning to in-person school after opting for online-only learning last year.
“(Remote school) is really challenging for parents and they need to be at work,” Kusar said.
Just over half of students in the district receive free or reduced lunch, which is slightly lower than the 55 percent last year but up from 48 percent in fall 2019. Qualifying families still need to fill out paperwork to be eligible, so Beller said that the district made a concerted effort to get families to sign up last fall.
“Coming into this year, I think we were still really vigilant: we still have a good number there,” Beller said.
The proportion of white students compared to students of color dropped during the pandemic — from fall 2019 to fall 2020, the amount of white students dropped by 305 but only by 74 for students of color. But this fall, the ratio returned to pre-pandemic levels, with 43 percent of students coming from minority backgrounds.
The gains in enrollment were not distributed equally at all district schools. Some elementary schools, which experienced the greatest enrollment drops due to the pandemic, returned to similar pre-pandemic levels.
For example, after dropping 41 students in the fall of 2020, the count at Cottonwood Elementary in fall 2021 was 433, up just two students from fall 2019.
Peak Virtual Academy, which offers hybrid learning as well as fully remote options, grew from 204 last year to 254 this year.
Meanwhile, the number of reported homeschooled students dropped by more than a third from last fall and approached pre-pandemic levels, but the metric relies on families reporting homeschooling status to the district. While 164 students were homeschooled last fall, the number has dropped to 106.
Montrose High School, as well as Peak, were the only district schools that did not experience any enrollment drops during the pandemic. The high school continued to grow in this school year to nearly 1,400 students.
MHS Principal Jim Barnhill said that the gain of 44 students was not a “huge adjustment,” because with approximately the same amount of classrooms at the high school, that equates to an extra student per classroom.
Still, the hallways can get congested during passing periods. Barnhill added that the school is considering removing some lockers to widen hallway space: since transitioning to a request-only system this year, not that many are in use anymore.
“Most kids just put their lockers on their backs in the form of a backpack,” Barnhill said.
The district’s master capital plan, which outlines priorities for improving facilities around the district, is in the final phases of the planning process and will be presented to the Forum in March, district spokesperson Matt Jenkins said.
At a school board work session in September 2021, Ken Gregg of RTA Architects talked about how the high school building is aging as enrollment continues to rise. The building will need to be replaced eventually, which would be a significant cost to the community.
The original building was constructed in 1941 and additional wings and outbuildings have been added over the years, according to supporting documents from the work session.
Barnhill said that only so much money can be spent on keeping the building up to date before the need for a replacement building grows stronger.
“Sooner or later — probably much sooner than later — this community is going to have to think about putting in a new facility,” Barnhill said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.