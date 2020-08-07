MCSD releases details for in-person learning model, with hybrid model for middle and high school students

After reviewing feedback from families who responded to the in-person and online instruction preference survey, Montrose County School District announced its finalized plans for instruction for this coming fall.
The district released details about the in-person model for instruction Friday. Families who selected the Learn from Home model will receive details soon.
Families of elementary students who selected in-person instruction will drop off their children for in-person learning five full days a week.
As students return to school, the district is implementing guidance from the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) and Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
According the the district’s press release, “The CDE and CDPHE have provided all Colorado schools guidance indicating that the number of students in a grade K-5 classroom won’t need to be reduced, assuming schools implement screening and mitigation strategies, staff PPE, cleaning protocols, and strict cohorting (in order to reduce viral spread and prevent massive closure).”
Learning will look different for middle and high school students this school year. The district has implemented an A/B hybrid system after the family survey results indicated an overwhelming request for in-person learning.
“During the first full week of school — starting August 31 — students in the Group A cohort will attend school in person, Monday through Friday. During this same first week, students in Group B will learn remotely.”
During the distance learning week schedule, students will engage in their coursework through hands-on learning, rigorous independent practice, project-based and STEM activities, connect with teachers at a scheduled time, complete curriculum and programming designed to include non-technology assignments. Such assignments are planned device breaks for students and limit the time students spend sitting at a computer.
“Our intention is that students learning from home remotely will not be sitting in front of a computer for seven-hours-a-day.”
The hybrid learning system will allow the staff to meet safety protocols based on recommendations from local pediatricians, doctors and medical officials. The staff will also be able to align schools with social distancing guidance.
“CDPHE, CDE and the Center for Disease Control suggest that students grade six and older transmit the virus at roughly the same rate as adults and strict social distancing must be maintained in classrooms with limited square footage.”
By limiting in-person capacities at middle and high schools, the district’s plan seeks to “make it possible for us to keep students and staff safer and prevents massive school or entire school district closure.”
The groups will alternate between remote and in-person learning models each week throughout the school year.
The district has asked secondary school staff to align secondary student cohort rosters for families, so their children are on the same alternating schedule.
As the district continues to finalize plans for learning this school year, they will release multimedia pieces simulating the remote learning experience, descriptions of content and more.
Specific school plans will be published by next Friday, August 14, providing families site specific details for learning. All MCSD school staff continue to prepare for in-person instruction to begin on August 27.
Families and students who have questions about the plan can contact the district at 970-249-7726, email them at questions@mcsd.org or contact them on Facebook.
