MCSD releases ‘Return to Play’ video as coaches, trainers learn COVID-19 screening as summer activities resume Monday

Montrose County School District released a video Wednesday detailing information about the return of summer athletics and activities on Monday, June 22.
Throughout this past week, coaches and athletic trainers have participated in training sessions in the evenings as they learn how to properly screen themselves and athletes for coronavirus symptoms.
Heidi Voehringer, Montrose High School assistant principal and assistant volleyball coach, said, “We have our athletic trainers here as well as some of our local nurse practitioners here to go over the proper training of athletes and also use and care of PPE (personal protective equipment).”
After gathering information from local and state health officials as well as the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the district developed a plan to ensure athletes and coaching staff can return to play Monday safely.
While the district will provide all the equipment and supplies necessary for coaches and athletic trainers to screen athletes and sanitize and disinfect equipment, the annexes included in the “Base Athletics & Activities Contingency Play for 2020-2021,” state, “All coaches/athletes must acquire their own face coverings; MCSD will not provide masks.”
It continues, “Participants will be trained on proper mask use and care; we assume participants will wash them (the masks/face coverings) regularly and wear them according to the procedures outlined below.”
PPE, like masks, must be worn as athletes enter and exit the facility, during screenings and during activities involving non-vigorous exercise. They must also wear a face covering if they are sitting out on a drill.
“We know that certain things that we have the ability to do like wear masks and wash our hands and screen for common symptoms of coronavirus, can keep the rest of the team healthy and can keep coaches, teachers and players playing,” Jennifer Suchon, a pediatric nurse practitioner said.
More information about the contingency plan can be found here.
As athletes return to Montrose and Olathe high schools Monday, there are entry and exit protocols in place, as outlined in the annex.
MHS athletes will enter one at a time through the McMillan Gym main entrance. Entry into the auxiliary gym is through the main doors on the east side. Once inside, screeners will check athletes before they are allowed to proceed to the gym. Following the screening, athletes will go directly to the lobby restroom to wash their hands. Restroom doors will be propped open to avoid surface contact. At the end of practice or training, athletes can exit McMillan through any of the gym doors. The auxiliary gym exit is through the double doors on the south side of the gym.
OMHS athletes will enter the building through the OMHS gym main entrance. They will also be screened upon arrival in the lobby and will proceed to the lobby restroom to wash their hands. The exit is through the south door. If Olathe Middle School facilities are used, athletes will enter through the north door and exit through the south door.
Since Phase 2 of the contingency plan does not include the utilization of water foundations, all staff and student-athletes will need to bring personal water bottles, labeled with their names.
Included in the Return to Play annex, the district lists volleyball and basketball as moderate risk sports. Wrestling is classified as a high-risk sport.
Information within the Outdoor Sports Return to Play Annex states field use at MHS and OHS will be limited to 25 people with pod sizes not to exceed 12 athletes. The annex continues, “When actively playing, two pods can compete against each other.”
Coaches must enforce 6-foot social distancing guidelines for themselves and staff as well as athletes on the sideline. More information for outdoor sports can be read here.
According to guidance released by NFHS for opening up high school athletics and activities, the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) expressed interest in returning to play safely during the coronavirus pandemic, which will look different in every community.
The guidance document reads, “The NFHS SMAC believes it is essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students across the nation to return to physical activity and athletic competition. The NFHS SMAC recognizes that it is likely that all students will not be able to return to - and sustain - athletic activity at the same time in all schools, regions and states.”
The document presents recommendations for consideration by stakeholders who are designing return-to-activity guidelines in accordance with state and local restrictions.
Points of emphasis within the document included:
- Face coverings and social distancing decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets
- Testing regimens, specific guidelines for mass gatherings and response to a student or team member testing positive for COVID-19 are all currently under review
- With certainty of recurrent outbreaks this fall and winter, state associations must be prepared for periodic school closures and some teams having to isolate for a couple weeks during the season.
- Sports contests should be scheduled to reduce distance of travel. Such scheduling will reduce time spent in buses or vans and potentially decrease the need for rescheduling contests as restrictions occur regionally
- Guidance document information applies to practices, rehearsals and events for the performing arts, except for singing and playing of wind instruments. Investigation is currently ongoing about the extent of the spread of respiratory droplets during such activities.
- “Vulnerable individuals” are defined as people age 65 years and older and others with serious underlying health conditions
- Social distancing and other preventive measures, like face coverings, will be a new normal for workouts, practices and contests until a cure or effective treatment is readily available
To review the rest of the NFHS guidance, click here.
Facility staff members are also being trained on how to keep equipment properly sanitized before, during and between uses. Coaches were also advised what role they would play in the sanitation process.
“The practice and screening protocols we’ve set up align really well with the state and national standards and what other areas are doing,” said Suchon. “They’re going to keep everyone safe.”
MHS and OMHS athletic directors also visited with coaches about protocols for indoor and outdoor sports and weightroom use, which Voehringer said will ensure everyone is ready to go Monday.
With the return to play days away, MCSD staff, coaches and trainers are making a collaborative effort to ensure athletes remain safe while getting back to the activities they love.
“We’re all in this together,” Suchon said. “We’re figuring out how to best move forward and get our players back on the field and on the courts. If players and parents support the process that coaches are being asked to do, it’ll move more smoothly.”
