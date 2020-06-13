MCSD releases summer activities plan as coaches, students ready for June 22 return

Montrose County School District released its 2020-2021 Summer and Athletics Activities Base Plan on Friday through its Facebook page, @montrosecountyschooldistrict.
Included in the plan were annexes for indoor and outdoor sports, and an annex for use of the weight room.
MCSD released a statement regarding the scope of the plan.
“This MCSD Athletics and Activities Contingency plan is meant as an addendum to the MCSD Emerging Infectious Disease Plan, published in March of 2020. It is meant to provide athletic directors and coaches/activity sponsors with a basic guidance document for a ‘return to play’ in a measured and safe manner. Each annex seeks to provide detailed considerations for the various types of activities that typically occur during summer contact with students,” MCSD stated.
MCSD also shared insight on its plans for the 2020-2021 school year, stating by the end of July, it will publish a “return to play” plan after CHSAA releases its guidelines.
In the “Assumptions” section, MCSD listed, for both coaches and students, all participation will be voluntary for summer activities.
Also, students and parents must sign a liability waiver prior to a student participating. For daily participation in summer activities, students will sign a waiver and pass screening for symptom and temperature checks daily.
The form can be found in the google document linked to the post on Facebook.
Annexes
The three annexes largely share the same guidelines and restrictions. A few of those are:
• Coaches will self-screen before arriving at the facility, and students will be screened upon arrival (coaches are required to wear safety glasses and masks during the screening, while students are asked to wear masks.)
• Students will work out in the same 12 person workout pods for the duration of the summer. There will be an effort to place multi-sport athletes together in the same pod. Outdoor field usage will be limited to 25 individuals, with pods capped at 12. Indoor and outdoor capacity will be maxed at 50 individuals.
• If a student is not participating in an activity, that student, and those surrounding, will maintain social distancing, and wear masks.
To view more, visit https://bit.ly/30Hlt7Q.
Plans and procedures
As per cleaning protocols, MCSD custodial staff will perform cleaning of the gym floor at the beginning of every day, and will clean bathrooms after every session.
Balls used by student-athletes will be sanitized before and after sessions.
MCSD plans to place hand sanitizing stations throughout the gym, and indoor facilities will be cleaned between activities.
If any athlete is showing symptoms — 100.4-degree fever, shortness of breath, cough — they will be sent home and parents will be contacted. The athlete will not be allowed to participate for 72 hours after the fever has subsided without fever-reducing medication, and an additional 10 days after first signs of symptoms.
MCSD also noted the summer season could have outbreaks of COVID-19 that cause short-term or long-term stoppage of activities.
MCSD concluded the plan with the following statement:
“We believe that this summer will provide us a model for a successful return to play in the fall and return to school because it relies on our most committed and disciplined group to lead the way forward.
“MCSD ends by reaffirming our commitment to keeping plans current and will update all contingency plans to factor in the most recent public health recommendations and data in July. Our approach must adapt to the changing dynamics of the virus.”
Summer activities are expected to return June 22.
