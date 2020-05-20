Montrose County Schools bid farewell to long-time educators as the 2019-2020 school year concluded.
The Montrose Daily Press reached out to the retirees to ask them about their time in education and plans for retirement.
Vi Conklin
Age: Old enough to retire
School(s) at which you taught or worked: I’ve worked in every school in the district, but mostly at Northside, Johnson and Centennial.
Q: How many years have you worked in education and what were your roles?
A: 28 years. School social worker, teacher of English as a Second Language, speech language pathologist
Q: What is your fondest memory of being an educator or a time when a student impacted your approach to teaching?
A: A student came back to see me after she was grown and told me how much I’d impacted her life. She was the last student I had ever expected to see again. I realized then that the students to whom a teacher matters the most are not the stars in the class, but those who most need one’s positive regard and encouragement, and that a teacher may never know who they are.
Q: Who inspired you to pursue education?
A: I had wonderful teachers and I like children, learning, and schools.
Q: How has education changed during your career?
A: Technology has become a critical component in education for every educator and student.
Q: How has your teaching style or role changed throughout the years?
A: I’ve learned to listen more.
Q: How do you feel knowing you won’t return to the classroom or profession this school year?
A: I feel sad to leave the children and the school district, but I have wonderful memories of children, families, co-workers and friends.
Q: Why did you decide to retire this year and how do you feel about stepping away from education?
A: I had planned to retire because my husband and I had planned to travel. I will miss the kids, but I have other interests I want to pursue.
Q: What has your time in education taught you?
A: To observe, to listen and to never stop learning.
Q: What advice would you offer teachers or educators in your profession who are just starting their careers?
A: Make friends in your school and in your specialty area. Listen to those around you. Learn from everyone you meet. Volunteer. Love as much as you can from wherever you are.
Q: What will you miss about your job?
A: The children, of course, and my co-workers and friends.
Q: What do you hope your legacy is as an educator?
A: I hope that my relationships and work with my students positively impacts them for the rest of their lives.
Q: What are your plans for retirement?
A: To pursue my many hobbies and interests: reading, writing, playing music, working-out, exploring the outdoors, and when it’s possible again, traveling with my husband.
Q: If you had to do it again, would you choose a career in education?
A: Yes!
Shawn Lund
School(s) at which you taught or worked: Ridgway K12 School, Columbine Middle School, Centennial Middle School
Q: How many years have you worked in education and what were your roles?
A: Band director 32 years at Centennial Middle School, one year at Ridgway K12 School
Q: What is your fondest memory of being an educator or a time when a student impacted your approach to teaching?
A: I had a student who I got to know well because he was often in trouble and stayed after school for detention. We got to be friends. He had a rough home life and had every reason to fail. However, he was determined to succeed and eventually graduated from the Naval Academy. That taught me to never give up on kids.
Q: Who inspired you to pursue education?
A: My parents taught us to love music and I had great band directors all the way through college.
Q: How do you feel knowing you won’t return to the classroom or profession this school year?
A: I will miss it, but I am looking forward to doing new things.
Q: Why did you decide to retire this year and how do you feel about stepping away from education?
A: My wife encouraged me that we could do this, and the time just seemed right.
Q: What has your time in education taught you?
A: Perseverance is the key to success and get used to change because it is a constant.
Q: What advice would you offer teachers or educators in your profession who are just starting their careers?
A: Every day enjoy teaching, work hard and invest yourself in the kids, then learn to close your classroom door and leave things at school and go enjoy the rest of your life.
Q: What will you miss about your job?
A: I will miss watching the light bulb come on for kids. I will miss watching kids get excited about music and their pride in their success. I will miss watching them grow into outstanding humans and knowing I might have had a tiny part in their success.
Q: What do you hope your legacy is as an educator?
A: I hope my students know that I cared about them and that they can do far more than they ever imagined.
Q: What are your plans for retirement?
A: Spend time with my family and grandkids, ride my mountain bike and road bike, paddle my kayak, climb rocks, play guitar, camp and fish ,oh and work part time.
Q: If you had to do it again, would you choose a career in education?
A: Yes!
Cathalee (“Cathee”) Nielsen
70 years old
Q: How many years have you worked in education and what were your roles?
A: In 1995, I had worked as a physical therapist for 24 years in the field of pediatrics and also had volunteered in the school classrooms of my four children. At that time, there was an opening for a school physical therapist to work with special needs children, and I knew the position was perfect for me. During the next 25 years working for Montrose School District, I have worked at all but one school in the district, always shuffling from three to four schools at a time. For the past 12 years, I have worked mostly at Oak Grove Elementary and Johnson Elementary and preschool, with lots of time spent at Montrose High as well.
The glory of my job was that I often worked with children from preschool age, and continued with them through their progression of schools all the way through high school. I was lucky to develop strong attachments with the children. There have been two occupational therapists, an adapted physical education teacher, and one physical therapist in our district. Our goal is to help children develop their gross and fine motor skills so that the students can better access their education.
Q: What is your fondest memory of being an educator or a time when a student impacted your approach to teaching?
A: I have so many fond memories of being able to use fun activities with my students to help develop their skills. The kids always enjoy rolling out and cutting out shapes of play-doh cookies at Christmas time and then being able to frost and decorate their “real” cookies. There are so many activities we can use to incorporate their motor skills.
Q: Who inspired you to pursue education?
A: I come from a family of educators including my mother and two of my daughters. But mostly I believe my children inspired me to work in the schools.
Q: How has education changed during your career?
A: The education field has sadly become more and more difficult and challenging for educators, with more expectations and demands, more testing required, a greater number of students with more challenging disabilities and behaviors.
Q: How has your teaching style or role changed throughout the years?
A: Due to these reasons (in #4), I find myself needing to spend more individualized rather than group settings in order to best serve the children with whom I work.
Q: How do you feel knowing you won’t return to the classroom or profession this school year?
A: As I have been sorting out my school materials and files in preparation for retirement, I have run across materials for activities I did and names of so many students with whom I so enjoyed spending time, and I know I will miss being able to continue my relationships with so many children. After spending 49 years working with children, I know I will miss my time with them. However, I also will enjoy having more time for so many other things I like to do.
Q: Why did you decide to retire this year and how do you feel about stepping away from education?
A: For quite awhile now, I had decided it would probably be time to retire when I turned 70 years old and now I’m 70 1/2, so I know the time is right.
Q: What has your time in education taught you?
A: My time in education has kept me very organized and focused. From the start of working in schools my eyes were opened to how much so many children struggle with their home situations and how much extra nurturing they benefit from in the school environment.
Q: What advice would you offer teachers or educators in your profession who are just starting their careers?
A: Advice I would offer is to make the most of every day you can spend with children and offer them as much as you can to nurture them socially and academically to become productive contributors to society.
Q: What will you miss about your job?
A: I will miss working with so many wonderful school staff people, and being with so many wonderful children.
Q: What do you hope your legacy is as an educator?
A: I hope I have modeled to younger or newer school staff the importance of dedication to offering the best we can to our students to help to mold them into conscientious people with strong work ethic and life goals.
Q: What are your plans for retirement?
A: I believe my plans are not unlike any other person about to retire: “catch up” on home organization and projects, spend more time with family, outdoor activities, hobbies (genealogy and reading) and more time to travel.
Q: If you had to do it again, would you choose a career in education?
A: Yes, I would definitely choose working in the schools if I were to go around again! I do wish to thank all the wonderful school staff with whom I’ve worked through the years. A good working environment makes for a happy job.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.