Due to the directives from Gov. Jared Polis in light of the COVID-19 situation, the regular business meeting of the Montrose County School District Board ofEducation will be conducted virtually and can been seen on Facebook Live, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.
All board members and the superintendent will be meeting remotely, which will then be live streamed on the district Facebook page.
