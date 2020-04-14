Stephen Schiell emergency meeting

Montrose County School District Superintendent Stephen Schiell and the Board of Education will hold a virtual business meeting on April 14 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is available for public viewing on the district's Facebook page.

 (Facebook screenshot)

Due to the directives from Gov. Jared Polis in light of the COVID-19 situation, the regular business meeting of the Montrose County School District Board ofEducation will be conducted virtually and can been seen on Facebook Live, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

All board members and the superintendent will be meeting remotely, which will then be live streamed on the district Facebook page.

 

Tags

Load comments