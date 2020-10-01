It’s no secret the global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has changed how school districts operate this year. One of the challenges Montrose County School District leadership has seen is a decrease in the number of active substitute teachers across all grade levels.
“We’re probably about at 50% of our active subs from last year,” said Michelle Pottorff, director of human resources for the district.
Pottorff said the district had close to 240 substitutes during the 2019-2020 academic year and this year the number is down to about 125 active substitutes.
“Even with that 125, not all of them are eligible to work every day,” she said.
Finding substitutes across all grade levels is not a new problem the district is experiencing, but Pottorff said the pandemic didn’t help the situation.
“Over the last couple of years, it’s been difficult obtaining enough substitutes and qualified substitutes for the school district and this year has been greatly impacted,” she said.
With the district’s student and staff cohorts, Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins said substitutes are important for this system.
“This district is always grateful for all of our substitute staff, but now more than ever that work is more important,” Jenkins said. “We’re going to have situations where staff members have to isolate for 10 days or quarantine for 14 days in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. As such, we have an even higher demand for substitute teachers, substitute custodians, and substitute staff of all roles.”
At this point, the district and school leadership have been able to maintain teaching staff for both in-person and distance learning. In the event a distance-learning teacher would be unable to teach, the district would see an increase need for remote substitutes.
“I can reasonably predict there might be a situation where a class in a cohort had to quarantine,” Jenkins said. “If the teacher in that classroom was symptomatic and unable to teach, then the district and the school would provide an online substitute teacher with the skill set to continue that group’s learning remotely.”
Pottorff echoed Jenkins. “At some point, I imagine we will need some remote substitutes. You know life is still happening and our remote teachers are still going to need leave at some point.”
Training for distance learning substitutes differs from in-person substitutes as it requires additional account setup. Regardless of subbing location, substitutes complete a COVID-19 training. They complete a one- to two-hour training that is specific to the building’s goals, expectations, safety and mitigation around COVID-19 procedures.
The district has also established substitute cohorts as part of its mitigation strategies. Pottorff said substitutes are set up at one school, so they cannot cross cohorts, which can affect not only the district, but also the substitute.
“A really good example of that would be a secondary music teacher who only substitutes for music,” she said. “Now, for example, we might have a substitute for music who can only sub at MHS. I don’t think those teachers are taking leave quite often, so that’s impacting our substitutes’ abilities to supplement or bring more income as well.”
One of the common misconceptions about substitute teachers is the need to have a teaching degree.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize you don’t have to have a teaching license or a teaching degree to substitute,” Portorff said.
There are two types of substitute teachers for MCSD: licensed and classified. To be considered licensed, a substitute minimally needs a high school diploma and can substitute as a teacher, a paracustodian or in food service. A classified substitute serves as a support staff member.
While it is unclear why the number of substitute staff is down, the district said the demographics of substitutes may be a factor.
“Like a lot of districts throughout the state and throughout the nation, we’re looking at a substitute teacher shortage and a shortage of all substitute staff from our paraprofessionals to our custodians we think that’s for a range of different reasons,” Jenkins said.
“A lot of the demographics of our substitute teaching population prior to COVID-19 are older, retired teachers who are at greater risk for COVID due to their age or other health factors.”
Jenkins said it is understandable why that group is hesitant to return to campus.
Substitutes can work at the preschool, elementary, middle and high school levels as well as in food services. They also can identify school preferences, which the district said they try to accommodate.
“We’re really grateful for folks who are willing to substitute and we definitely want to keep the door open for anybody that’s interested to get in contact with our human resources department,” Jenkins said. “We definitely need those people to be signing up and working as substitute staff.”
To apply to be a substitute in the district, apply through the mcsd.org website.
