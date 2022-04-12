While high school juniors are taking the SAT on Wednesday, graduating seniors will also be preparing for their futures.
At the Bite of Reality event, all 12th grade students in Montrose County School District will learn about monthly budgeting skills through a simulation co-sponsored by NuVista Credit Union and the Black Canyon Rotary Club.
The event has been at the high school for years, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event in the spring of 2020. Organizers put on a remote event last year, so this is the first time in a few years that the event will be in-person again.
Students will use an app to navigate the simulation, which is a new feature adapted from the remote event last year.
“I'm honestly kind of stoked because it gives you some idea of what your future can look like,” said Dexter Day, a Montrose High School senior.
At the start of the event, the students will be assigned core life characteristics, such as a career, salary and family situation. The students will navigate through a variety of booths — housing, childcare, utilities and groceries are some examples — and if they run out of money in their budget, they can speak with representatives from NuVista to learn about taking out credit.
Local businesses and organizations are sponsoring the event, as well as the themed booths that the students will go to.
“We're a community — we're not businesses that are siloed. We all need to work together to help students in our community learn about life,” said Chrissy Simmons, the executive director of Maslow Academy, which is sponsoring the childcare booth.
Montrose County and the City of Montrose are co-sponsoring the booth for entertainment.
“Financial literacy is crucial for everyone. The financial reality fair is a timely opportunity to equip students with the practical financial knowledge they need to navigate life beyond high school,” said County Manager Jon Waschbusch.
Kathy Gaber, the work-based learning coordinator at MHS, thanked all of the sponsors of the event.
“Every time we go to them to ask for help for events to be able to give our students these hands-on experiences, they step up. Our community is so supportive,” Gaber said.
BJ Coram, the CEO of NuVista Credit Union, hoped that the students will enjoy the event and learn skills they can take with them into their post-high school world.
“If anything, it might just cause them to ask some more questions and seek some more knowledge,” Coram said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
