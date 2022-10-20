MCSD Special Education contract underscores provider shortages in schools

Montrose County School District has hired a remote contractor to provide sign language interpretation for a deaf student. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

A young student’s recent arrival in Montrose quickly propelled the Montrose County School District Board to approve an $84,000 remote contract for a sign language interpreter.

The student, whose name was not disclosed, is deaf and was in immediate need of an interpreter, according to MCSD Special Education Director Mildred Clem. Board member Tom West asked if the new student would be the only one using the contracted service.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

