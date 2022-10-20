MCSD Special Education contract underscores provider shortages in schools

A young student’s recent arrival in Montrose quickly propelled the Montrose County School District Board to approve an $84,000 remote contract for a sign language interpreter.
The student, whose name was not disclosed, is deaf and was in immediate need of an interpreter, according to MCSD Special Education Director Mildred Clem. Board member Tom West asked if the new student would be the only one using the contracted service.
“She needed an interpreter with her in all classes and all places,” Clem responded. “It's one we had to fill pretty quick because it was a need that she needed right away.”
The Special Education Department posted the sign language interpreter position, but was unable to fill it in time. Clem told the board that the remote contractor would meet the student’s service needs.
She added that the Special Education Department has had similar difficulty in filling other positions. Related special service providers (SSP), such as psychologists or speech and language therapists, have been challenging to fill with in-person professionals. As a result, Clem is turning toward remote contractors to fulfill MCSD student needs.
“We are trying to recruit everywhere, so it's been a busy fall just trying to (fill positions).”
While the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act ensures students with disabilities access to fully licensed special educators, schools across the country are still struggling to fulfill these needs.
Colorado's Educator Shortage Survey 2021-2022 results reported that in SSP categories, shortages of school psychologists, school occupational therapists and school physical therapists were the most common statewide.
MCSD’s contract with Sunbelt Staffing, an employment agency, will be paid from the district’s “Additional Stated Special Education” funds within the general fund.
Per the contract, the tele-practitioner began work on Oct. 6 at a minimum of 37.5 hours a week and at $80 per hour. The contract ends May 26, 2023.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone