Contract negotiations for the 2020-21 school year are finalized after the Montrose County School District Board of Education approved the contract during a special meeting in July.
According to information provided in the board packet, the Uncompahgre Education Association (UVEA) worked with MCSD administration to “address some issues facing the schools, including a several million-dollar funding deficit.”
The negotiation team met in October to outline work for the year including the negotiations process, language issues within the Master Contract and to form joint study committees. The team also met in February and May. Negotiations continued into June as members worked to clarify any contract language, complete the compensation package and prepare for the upcoming school year.
The contract includes updates to the The Memorandum of Understanding Article 8-3-2: Leaves of Absences — Short Term and Remaining TBD in the Fall of 2019.
Michelle Pottorff, director of Human Resources for MCSD, said the updated language under Article 8-3-2 explains what counts as a general leave day.
“Except for emergencies, illness, or bereavement, a General Leave day requested for personal reasons the day before or the day after a school vacation as set forth in the school calendar, including first and last days of the school year, may be taken only under the following conditions: (employee choice) the teacher will be deducted their daily rate of pay or three general leave days,” Pottorff said.
The policy further lists requests to attend an employee child’s wedding, graduation or to drop a child off at college, the day before or after a school vacation will also result in the employee choosing a pay rate deduction or three days of leave.
The 2020-21 negotiation agreement did not include a step increase in the salary schedule, but education advancement was included.
The district budgeted for a $1.1 million in deficit spending from the district’s fund balance due to the state’s $30 billion budget cuts that committed spending by about 3% compared to the current fiscal year. That impacted salaries.
“The 20/21 General Fund budgeted revenue decreased by approximately $3.9 million compared to 19/20 revenue,” Emily Imus, the director of Finance for MCSD, said. “This huge decrease in revenue included approximately $2.5 million in State Legislature Driven Program per pupil funding.”
State per-pupil funding is the largest percentage of revenue for MCSD. Over the past 12 years, the district’s student counts have fluctuated from over 6,000 to 5,700. The district projects decreased enrollment in the future due to the loss of Russell Stovers and J.C. Penney in the county.
Due to the state-level impact trickling down to MCSD, Imus said, “The district was not able to increase ongoing salaries and benefits when faced with such state revenue cuts.”
Throughout the negotiations process, MCSD and UVEA personnel discussed the concern about employees not being able to afford cost of living expenses at the base wages.
“Yes, the district and UVEA always have what is best for our employees in mind,” Imus said. “The district has identified as many compensated training opportunities related to COVID-19 teaching challenges that we could, using one time CARES Act funding.”
Imus added, “Colorado state education funding as a whole is below average compared to other states in the country, while the cost of living is higher compared to other states.”
Staff also completed paid training days that were not a part of the salary schedule.
“Paid training days, at employee daily rates, were added to licensed contracts along with additional summer paid trainings using one time CARES Act Funding,” Imus said.
While staff won’t be seeing any salary increases, the district is incurring more of the cost for employees’ premiums compared to previous years. The district will pay $726 of the employees’ insurance premiums during the 2020-21 school year, compared to $685 paid in 2019-20.
The school district and UVEA agreed to extend the terms of the current Master Contract Agreement through June 30, 2021.
