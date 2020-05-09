With Montrose County School District students balancing school work and family life from home during the coronavirus, the Montrose Daily Press asked students to write about how the coronavirus has affected their academics and how they interact with their family and friends as well as what their views are of this pandemic. Students also shared ways they are trying to establish normalcy.
Jadyn Gorham
COVID-19 has brought the school year to what feels like such an anti-climactic end. I remember how in elementary and middle school there were always the assemblies on the last day, but in high school we just take our finals on our different schedules and once those are done, so is the school year. I already used to think we didn't get much closure, but now I feel I have an entirely different perspective on what that means. I was going to participate in Magic Circle's production of Fiddler on the Roof this year, and I'd qualified for both state and nationals for speech and debate, so it was disappointing to miss out on some of those opportunities. It's sad not seeing friends or being able to leave the house much.
But for me, the biggest point of stress has definitely been preparing for the AP tests, which have not been cancelled, but modified to be 45 minutes instead of their usual three to four hour length. Self-motivating isn't always easy, but seeing as each test is about $100 a piece and I'm taking four of them, I fully intend to make sure I am as ready as ever. Other people I've talked to say that motivating themselves is difficult as well. However ... I guess I feel like I need to be looking for the silver lining in what has not only affected me in a relatively minor way, but what has devastated others in ways I can't even begin to comprehend. In times of uncertainty, we're reminded of how much we care about the people who are close to us. We have renewed appreciation for life and get to see our potential for perseverance. There's a learning experience in everything, and if I can try to take something valuable out of such a terrifying, sad, tumultuous time, I hope that I can.
Emily Hartman
I think COVID has affected my life in ways similar to everybody else. But one thing I didn't expect was how beneficial I've found this time to be for me. I've become used to not taking things for granted. Tasks, like going to school online or working out, I now look forward to. While I didn't expect for this pandemic to hit us so quickly, I've found myself immensely grateful for things I still do have, which I hope I can take into my future, even when COVID passes.
Claire Wilson
My name is Claire Wilson and I am a senior at Montrose High School. Until this point my life had a pretty straightforward trajectory. I worked hard every year of my schooling to prepare for the next phase of my life and to be proud of my work, too. Then, a global pandemic hit and things were no longer straightforward. I missed the predictability of life. Then, I was given some wise words, “Sometimes you have to let go of the picture of what you thought life would be like and learn to love the story you're living.” This has changed my whole outlook. I didn’t get to go on fun trips or enjoy the last few months of school, but I did get to spend time with my family, go on late night drives with my sister, and learn how to skateboard. Life is not what I thought it was going to be, but it is beautiful.
Alexis Beller
It is odd to think about the fact that I had my last day of high school without even knowing it. Amidst the various difficulties COVID-19 has produced in our community and the globe, I am grateful that my parents are able to continue working, and that I have teachers at Montrose High School that are always willing to go the extra mile to work with my classmates and I through all of this chaos. The results of this pandemic have certainly been humbling for me, in understanding how many things are out of my control, in spite of my desires for everything to go back to normal. I hope that I will be able to get together with friends and family before I start college in the fall, but for now I will continue to spend time with my immediate family, and enjoy the great outdoors as much as possible!
Ryann Fife
I am a senior at Montrose High School.
My typical daily schedule is very packed. With school, work, and sports, I usually leave my house at 8 in the morning and don’t get home until 7:30 or 8 at night. It can be hectic, but I like my routine. Since COVID-19, I have all of this time that I don’t know what to do with. I miss all of my activities. Of course, I like having time to relax, but since I’m used to a very busy day, I sometimes feel guilty for not using this time to accomplish something, whether it be school work or just a task around the house.
I definitely appreciate all of the work the teachers are putting in to try to make this situation as normal as it can be. It all happened so suddenly, and they were able to come up with plans to make sure their students still received all the help they needed. However, I have learned that I am not the biggest fan of online school. I like being able to be in class, collaborating with others, and learning directly from a teacher. Staring at my computer all day isn’t quite the same.
I definitely miss all of my friends. This was our last year of high school, and some of us have been going to school together since kindergarten. Luckily we have resources like FaceTime and texting. I am a little disappointed that we won’t get to experience the last day in the high school together, or be able to walk across the stage for graduation.
