Montrose High School will have a change in its administration office.
Jim Barnhill, MHS’s principal since 2009, has been named operations project manager for Montrose County School District. The position is on a limited-term basis — each of MCSD’s limited-term positions are reviewed annually — and is funded through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) program.
Heidi Voehringer, assistant principal at MHS, will step in as the interim principal at the high school for the 2022-2023 school year.
Barnhill is expected to support all MCSD schools with operations and assist with improvement projects in his new role. The main role of the position is project implementation to keep classrooms safe and secure, MCSD Spokesperson Matt Jenkins said.
“We’re going to do everything possible to take advantage of every available resource to make our classrooms the best and safest learning environments — the 21st century classrooms that students and staff deserve,” Jenkins said. “We want to make sure teachers and students are safe and have the best technology and infrastructure in which students can increase achievement. This position will allow us to do that.”
The position has been added as part of a larger effort by MCSD to improve safety at its schools and upgrade its facilities. The district has ongoing security projects at multiple schools and is also eyeing heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades at four campuses.
The district last month received approval for two Building Excellent Schools Today grants, which it applied for earlier this year. The grant funds are for those projects and upgrades.
Barnhill will visit schools where MCSD has ongoing projects to support management and completion of those ventures and work with principals and facility leaders.
He will aid in overseeing the umbrella of departments under operations — facilities, human resources, safety and security, technology and finance.
ESSER funds helped MCSD create an extension of its active security improvement efforts with Barnhill’s next role. The district was allocated over $14 million from ESSER across three rounds of funding from the federal government.
MCSD has used the money for COVID-related expenses, expanding after-school options, construction of an outdoor learning center (Outer Range) and in providing free school supplies for the 2021-2022 school year. The ESSER funds expire in 2024.
Its latest use of the funds — the role of operations project manager — is expected to help the district become more efficient within its process to improve security across its schools.
MCSD has had security concerns for several years, Jenkins said.
“Security continues to be a very contemporary concern in the mind of every American community, especially in Montrose County,” Jenkins said. “This [role] is just another example of how we’re going to do everything we can to leverage every resource to make classrooms safe.”
One of the BEST grants MCSD will receive next month is for more than $1 million for security upgrades at Northside, Pomona and Cottonwood elementary schools and Peak Virtual Academy.
MCSD is matching the BEST grant total — $1.06 million — for a total of $2.1 million to retain Sentinel Consulting, security consulting and design firm, and implement dozens of cameras in the interior and exterior of each building, place intrusion devices and access control points in various locations and complete door replacements.
“Those operation projects are a priority for superintendents and school boards and for every parent with a student in our schools,” Jenkins said.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.