Montrose County School District is joining the Special Olympics Colorado Hall of Fame next month, and six students are making the trek to Denver to receive the award.

Taylor Brown and Paul Beller, key orchestrators of the Special Olympics Colorado (SOC) nonprofit program in Montrose, shared the news with the MCSD board during its recent meeting. Not only will the students be accepting the awards during the SOC ceremony, but they’ll also attend the nonprofit’s Project Unify Youth Leadership Conference. at Empowered Field.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

