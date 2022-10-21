Montrose County School District is joining the Special Olympics Colorado Hall of Fame next month, and six students are making the trek to Denver to receive the award.
Taylor Brown and Paul Beller, key orchestrators of the Special Olympics Colorado (SOC) nonprofit program in Montrose, shared the news with the MCSD board during its recent meeting. Not only will the students be accepting the awards during the SOC ceremony, but they’ll also attend the nonprofit’s Project Unify Youth Leadership Conference. at Empowered Field.
“Project Unify” is a program built to bring youth with and without intellectual disabilities together through education and sports and related initiatives.
“During the conference, they’ll learn leadership skills and ways that they can help build their Project Unify in our Special Olympics program in the high school,” said Brown. “Hopefully we can put those in place and learn some new and awesome things.”
Beller and MCSD Special Education Director Mildred Clem took the opportunity to recognize the women who laid the foundation for the Special Olympics program in MCSD: Carolyn Rettig, Nancy Morris and Joyce Shusanski began the program in 2002 and ran it up until last year.
The announcement, while passing the torch from the women to Brown and Beller, served as recognition for the women’s contributions.
“I just want to make sure that you ladies recognize the barking and the pioneering spirit that you held and the things that we’re trying to do for the students that we serve,” Beller told Rettig, Morris and Shusanski. “We are doing what we’re doing based on what we’ve seen.”
He added that the women set an example for the service he and Brown strive to provide, as well as the joy and camaraderie that surrounds the Special Olympics.
“We just really want to thank you for your service and your commitment, not only to those schools, but to all of our kids that you have touched over the last 20 years,” Clem told the women before handing each a bouquet of flowers.
The celebration highlighted the driving goal for SOC and its participants–more inclusion in communities.
For Lucas Miller, a Unified partner in Montrose for nearly five years, the experience has been life-changing.
Unified partners (individuals without intellectual disabilities) train and compete as teammates alongside Special Olympics athletes on a Unified Sports Team (either on a school or community team). Unified partners can be any age.
Miller also helps Brown with several Special Olympics sports throughout the year.
“I really enjoy being a part of it because I know what it’s like to not feel included or not feel unified,” Miller said. “It’s really important to me to make sure that they feel included and unified, and I’m just really glad to be a part of it.”
MCSD will be inducted into the Special Olympics Colorado Hall of Fame on Nov. 3.
Montrose is part of the nonprofit’s 22 counties on the Western Slope. According to Michelle Pewters, SOC western regional manager, around 2,000 athletes out of the state’s 16,000 are served in the region.
SOC is also looking to recruit 3-5 volunteer coaches in Montrose for the upcoming winter season.
